I'm dreaming of a "white" Christmas With every Fascist I appoint Where we fill the prisons And people listen to skinheads marching in the streets.
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas with every stupid tweet I write.
May my policies help the wealthy and the white
And may there be no Latinos or Muslims in my sight.
DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)