Donald Trump dreams of a "white" Christmas

I'm dreaming of a "white" Christmas
With every Fascist I appoint
Where we fill the prisons
And people listen
to skinheads marching in the streets.
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
with every stupid tweet I write.
May my policies help
the wealthy and the white
And may there be
no Latinos or Muslims in my sight.

 

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
 

