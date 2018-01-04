Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Donald Trump Lies About Everything, Including Steve Bannon

By John Nichols

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/4/18

From The Nation

It is absurd for the president to claim: "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency."

From youtube.com: Donald Trump lying for 13 minutes straight. {MID-221905}
Donald Trump lying for 13 minutes straight.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: fuck trump)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Trump this week told reporters that "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency."

That is a lie.

When virtually every prominent Republican in Washington and across the country had abandoned Roy Moore, the disgraced Alabama jurist who stood accused of preying on teenage girls, Steve Bannon continued to back him. Then something remarkable happened: Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, did the same.

President Trump followed the man who he had named CEO of his presidential campaign; the "chief strategist and senior counselor" through his transition into the early stages of his presidency. Their alliance on behalf of the scandal-plagued Alabaman was so newsworthy that media outlets reported on it for days, with CBS announcing that: "Trump and Bannon double down on support for Roy Moore."

As he had before, Bannon formally joined his presidential campaign team in the summer of 2016, Trump was still -- by every evidence -- taking cues from the divisive nationalist thinker and propagandist for months after the Breitbart News executive left his position on the White House staff. When the Moore campaign was struggling following reports about his predatory past, "Trump, who hadn't weighed in, loomed as the ultimate determiner of the candidate's fate," noted Bloomberg News. "According to three people familiar with his actions, Bannon made calls to Trump and Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, urging them to withhold public comment and let the people of Alabama decide whether Moore belonged in the Senate."

Even as the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was saying "there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," the Daily Beast reported that: "According to two sources -- one a White House official and the other a Republican source close to both the White House and Bannon -- Bannon has spoken multiple times on the phone to President Trump since late last week. At least one of those calls was devoted to discouraging the president from rejecting or criticizing Moore in public statements."

For the better part of three years, Steve Bannon framed Donald Trump's politics, prodding the political newcomer to embrace the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim stances of the Breitbart's alt-right community, serving as a very hands-on leader of the Republican nominee's fall campaign and then taking a place at the center of the new administration.

When Bannon took charge of the campaign in August of 2016, along with pollster Kellyanne Conway, the candidate said he was hiring on "big people" to help him run what insiders referred to as a "glove's off" campaign against Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton. "I've known both of them for a long time," Trump said of Bannon and Conway. "They're terrific people, they're winners, they're champs, and we need to win it."

Trump aides referred to Bannon as standing at the "core" of the campaign. He encouraged the candidate's pull-no-punches populism, crafted debate strategies and steered the campaign toward the Midwestern battleground states that would provide a narrow Electoral College victory. Few who watched the Trump campaign's visceral final television ad -- which critics ripped as anti-Semitic -- doubted Bannon had shaped the message.

Shortly after the election, Trump made it clear that Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus would share the leadership role traditionally performed by the chief of staff. Bannon allies, such as Conway and Stephen Miller, assumed key roles in the administration. Bannon and Miller were widely credited with penning the president's incendiary inaugural address, which so closely tracked Bannon's "America First" vision that Newsweek reported: "Donald Trump Channels Steve Bannon in Inaugural Address."

Celebrating his handiwork, Bannon told The Washington Post the speech was: "an unvarnished declaration of the basic principles of his populist and kind of nationalist movement. It was given, I think, in a very powerful way. I don't think we've had a speech like that since Andrew Jackson came to the White House. But you could see it was very Jacksonian. It's got a deep, deep root of patriotism there."

The "Jacksonian" reference offered a measure of Bannon's influence: though Trump acknowledged that he was struggling to study up on the tenure of Andrew Jackson, a painting of the seventh president was displayed in the Oval Office as the administration linked itself with the man who may well have been the countries cruelest and most bigoted president as a role model.

"They say my election was most similar to his," Trump said of Jackson, as he made a political pilgrimage to the former president's Tennessee plantation. "1828 -- that's a long time ago. Usually, they go back like to this one or that one, 12 years ago, 16. I mean, 1828, that's a long way, that's a long time ago."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

