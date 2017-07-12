See original here
Senator-elect Michael Brooks-Jimenez is just the latest Democratic winner in a long run of successes for his party
(Image by Attribution: Michael Brooks Campaign) Permission Details DMCA
|
|
|
OpEdNews Op Eds
Don't look now, but Democrats just flipped two more seats from red to blue Tuesday night
, Add to My Group(s)
|
See original here
|
|
Go To Commenting
|/* The Petition Site */
|The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
BREAKING: WikiLeaks Leaks TPP Draft!!!
Climate Change: Don't read this if you don't want to know how bad it is
Mike Pence Is Toast: Anonymous Letter To WaPo Shows The Role Of Eric Prince In Trump-Russia
If You Want Well-Adjusted Children, Bring Them Up Without Religion
A Decent nation Would Have Impeached Bush and Obama
The difference between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in one paragraph.
Post Article Comment
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|No comments
Want to post your own comment on this Article?