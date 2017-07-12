Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Don't look now, but Democrats just flipped two more seats from red to blue Tuesday night

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/12/17

See original here

By Carolyn Fiddler


Senator-elect Michael Brooks-Jimenez is just the latest Democratic winner in a long run of successes for his party
(Image by Attribution: Michael Brooks Campaign)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Turns out Donald Trump was right about one thing during his campaign -- "We're going to win so much."

...except he probably didn't mean Democrats winning and overperforming in a ton of special elections since his election.

Tuesday night Democrats flipped two historically Republican legislative districts in Oklahoma -- House District 75 and Senate District 44. Both seats had been in GOP hands since before they were both redrawn in the last round of redistricting in a state that Trump won last fall with 65 percent of the vote.

Last November, Democrat Karen Gaddis pulled just 40 percent of the vote in House District 75, while Clinton won just 36 percent.

Tuesday, Gaddis won with 52 percent.

In the last election in Senate District 44 (2014), the Democrat earned just 42 percent of the vote, and Clinton won just 37 percent here in 2016.

Tuesday, Democrat Michael Brooks-Jimenez won with almost 55 percent.

The massive swings towards Democrats in these districts track with the double-digit growth in Democratic performance in the majority of special elections at both the congressional and state legislative level since Trump's election last November. The greatest of these swings -- 48 percent! -- was also in Oklahoma in May.

Tuesday's Democratic pickups are the third and fourth of the cycle, respectively. Democrats flipped a state House seat in New Hampshire and a state Assembly seat in New York in May. In both elections, the Democrat not only won, but also overperformed Clinton's numbers last fall by 11 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

Additionally, Democrats have held key seats in the Iowa, Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, and South Carolina legislatures and have over-performed in 19 out of the 26 two-party legislative and congressional special elections held since Trump's election in November.

So not only are Democrats winning by flipping seats from GOP to Democratic hands, but even when Republicans manage to hold onto seats in these special elections, they're scrambling to cling to historically red seats and eking out tiny wins in previously uncompetitive districts.

Republicans can't afford "wins" like these if they hope to hold onto state House seats in Virginia this fall and their U.S. House majority in 2018.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BREAKING: WikiLeaks Leaks TPP Draft!!!

Climate Change: Don't read this if you don't want to know how bad it is

Mike Pence Is Toast: Anonymous Letter To WaPo Shows The Role Of Eric Prince In Trump-Russia

If You Want Well-Adjusted Children, Bring Them Up Without Religion

A Decent nation Would Have Impeached Bush and Obama

The difference between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in one paragraph.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 