India commanded attention from its citizens in the last two weeks. In an uninterrupted stretch, Pulwama was followed by counter-attack on JeM in the Kashmir Valley, diplomatic and economic measures, Surgical Strikes 2.0, the Abhinandan saga and renewed shelling from across the border. A real war loomed.

Since early 90s, Pakistan had followed a very successful yet predictable pattern. Bleed Kashmir endlessly through its terrorists. Next, ensure India doesn't resort to a deterrent action. Follow it up with more bloodshed. More and more soldiers are killed. The morale of Indian armed forces dissolve; its alienation with its political class grows. Kashmiris are displayed on world forums as victims of Indian state's brutality. Turn 185 million Indian muslims into a hostile force against majority Hindus and Indian state.

So why didn't India take any deterrent measure? Why Pakistan was always allowed a free goal? Who made India complicit in designs of Pakistan? And why did India follow Pakistan's agenda? These are important questions. Its' awareness could save or break our country.

In the three decades of terrorism in India, 10 worst attacks ever happened. But for one on Parliament in 2001, the rest were all under Congress (UPA) rule (the one in Uri and Pulwama have been successfully avenged). Here is the chronological order, in terms of casualties and damage:

1- 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Hafiz Saeed's Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) caused mayhem in Mumbai for four days, targeting Nariman House, Hotel Taj, Hotel Oberoi, Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe', Metro Cinema, Cama Hospital etc, killing 166 and injuring 293 innocent citizens;

2- 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast: On March 12, 1993, a series of bombs shook Mumbai. 257 dead 713 injured;

3- 2006 Mumbai train blast: On July 11, 2006, a series of seven bombs exploded in seven local trains. 210 people dead. 715 injured;

4- 2016 Uri attack: On September 18, 2016, Pakistani militants killed 17 soldiers, most of whom were burnt alive;

5- 2001 Parliament Attack: On December 13, 2001, terrorists breached security but couldn't reach main buildings. Six policemen and three staff were killed;

6- 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast: On July 26, 2008, series of blasts hit Ahmedabad. 21 bombs exploded within 70 minutes. 56 killed; 200 injured;

7- 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast: On May 13, 2008, 8 synchronize bomb blasts killed 63 persons. 216 were injured;

8- 2008 Bangalore serial bomb blasts: On July 25, 2008, nine bombs went off; killing 2 and injuring 22 persons;

9- 2008 Delhi serial bomb blasts: On September 23, 2013, series of bomb blasts took lives of 30, injuring over 100 persons;

10- 2007 Samjhauta Express bomb blasts: On February 18, 2007, bombs set off in two carriages of Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express. 68 dead, dozens injured.

