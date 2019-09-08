 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Don't Believe the Sacramento Charter School Compromise is a Bad Deal?

By     (# of views)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
Mike Trujillo
Mike Trujillo
(Image by Mike Trujillo)   Details   DMCA
style="text-align: center;">"This seems like a feel-good bill for the teachers [sic] union but charters can still do what they want and still get approved if the county Board of Education is an option."

- Mike Trujillo

The Los Angeles Times describes Mike Trujillo as a "political strategist." Usually, these types of operatives prefer to do their work behind the scenes, but Trujillo seems to have an affinity towards seeing his own name in print. This is bad for the clients that he represents but is instructive for those outside the charter industry's inner circle who get to see what is going on behind the curtain.

In May 2018, Nick Melvoin's school privatization-advocacy group, Speak Up, attacked Jackie Goldberg's ethnicity in a bid to block her appointment to the board seat left vacant by Ref Rodriguez' felony conviction. Trujillo was front and center in their propaganda efforts. Ignoring the words of Martin Luther King Jr., he claimed that "Appointing a non-Latino candidate like Goldberg to the seat, even temporarily, is definitely not in the spirit of the law." In the end, voters ignored Speak Up's call for bigotry and overwhelmingly elected Goldberg to the seat. Unfortunately, the refusal to make a temporary appointment meant that the stakeholders of the district were unrepresented for almost a year.

In the aftermath of Governor Newsom's compromise with the charter industr y, Trujillo has found another opportunity to get his name in print. While the smart political move would have been to keep quiet as the toothless bill passed through the California legislature, Trujillo decided to taunt his opponents by bragging to the LA Times that the bill in question was now nothing more than "a feel-good bill for the teachers [sic] union". While pretending to crack down on the ever-growing list of charter schools that have been caught in scandalous behavior, the bill gave school districts no real power as these private charter schools could still " get approved" no matter how bad their infractions as long as "the county Board of Education is an option."

This time we did not have to wait for Michael Kohlhaas dot org to uncover classified emails to find out what the charter school industry is planning as Trujillo was kind enough to tell us: they are just going to wait out the passage of this bill and then just continue on with the status quo. Public-school students will continue to have money stolen from them, charter-school students will keep facing dangerous conditions and federal investigators will be kept busy. Kids first?


(Image by Twitter)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 