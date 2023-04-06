 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Dodger Blue Shows Compassion

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"Jesus was a socialist."
- Oliver Markus Malloy

For the Friday edition of its daily blog, Electoral-Vote.com ends with two ongoing series. The older of the two is entitled "This Week in Schadenfreude," which is an often snarky look at how someone in the news got their comeuppance during the past week. The other is an attempt to end the week on an up note that they call "This Week in Freudenfreude." It is a feel-good story for the week that revolves around politics.

In celebration of the start of the baseball season, this week's Freudenfreude centered on Andrew Toles, whom they noted has been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization since 2015 (edited for space):

Toles is an outfielder; he has mostly played left field, but at times he was also asked to man center or right. He was drafted by Florida Marlins in 2010, but didn't sign. Then he was drafted again in 2012 by the Tampa Bay Rays and spent a few years in their organization before being acquired by the Dodgers. After a year spent playing with the Dodgers' minor league teams, he got the call to join the big league club.

As a player, Toles had several tools to recommend him. Someone who can play all three outfield positions passably is, pretty much by definition, speedy and endowed with a good throwing arm. He also has a bit of power and a good batting eye. In his rookie campaign in 2016, he played 48 games and showed a lot of promise. He regressed in 2017, though, and made just 31 appearances, followed by even more regression and even fewer appearances (17) in 2018. That year marked the end of his playing career; he last set foot on a baseball field on Sept. 30, 2018, in a 15-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

This is where the story gets very sad. Lots of major leaguers flame out, of course, and many of those don't even last as long as Toles did. Heck, there are lots of one-game-only major leaguers. The sad part is why Toles' career ended. See, he turns out to be profoundly schizophrenic, and his mental health deteriorated badly over the last two seasons of his baseball career before utterly collapsing. Since that game against the Giants, he has spent most of his days homeless and has been taken into custody by police more than once.

So why does this item make the cut for a political blog? Well, Toles is exactly the sort of person who tends to fall through the cracks given the United States' failure to guarantee healthcare for all. It's all good and well to say that people should work for their healthcare, and shouldn't freeload off of others. But Toles can't work for his healthcare, and while he's on the streets, he's a danger to himself and potentially to others.

But isn't this supposed to be a freudenfreude item? Yes, albeit one a bit darker than most. The positive element of this story is that Toles is still a member of the Dodgers organization. See, every year the team signs Toles to a new contract, so he can maintain his (excellent) MLB health insurance, and his family can, at least when he's cooperative, get him the treatment he needs.

The Dodgers are famously one of the classiest organizations in baseball, and indeed in professional sports, and stories like this one help make it clear why. If everyone felt the way the Dodgers do, such maneuvering like this would not be necessary. And with that thought, we wish everyone a good weekend.

Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles takes batting practice before NLCS Game 6
Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles takes batting practice before NLCS Game 6
(Image by Arturo Pardavila III)   Details   DMCA

This story made me think a lot about how the world of baseball has changed over the decades. My oldest daughter was an avid fan during her Little League days and we used to go to a lot of games but trips to the park became less frequent as ticket prices increased and rising concession prices made these trips even less affordable. While we have maintained our family tradition of visiting stadiums when visiting a new city, it has been years since the family has gone to a game for one of the local teams.

Against this background of corporate greed, the story of Andrew Toles is even more remarkable. In a world where empathy is in such short supply, it is encouraging to see the team providing a player who has not taken the field in five years with the lifeline to health care that he needs. If only this example was followed by society as a whole.

Toles would not be dependent on the charity of the Dodgers if our country finally agreed that healthcare is a right and provided the "Medicare For All" solution pushed by the "radical left." The best the Democrats could push through was Obamacare, an imperfect solution that Republicans have spent 13 years trying to repeal. Their latest "victory" had a federal judge removing the Obamacare requirement that insurance companies cover preventative care like mammograms and colonoscopies. This same judge ruled that mandatory coverage of the drug PrEP to prevent HIV infections is unconstitutional because it "facilitates homosexual behavior." Apparently, God believes that the punishment for falling in love with someone of the same gender should be death.

It is not radical to say that access to health care, food, and shelter should not be dependent on the ability to pay. There are thousands of people like Toles who are on the streets battling mental illness and do not have the benefit of a former baseball career to attract the help of the Dodgers. Instead of demanding that they be removed from view, our homelessness policies should be focused on making sure that they have access to getting them the help that they need.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend