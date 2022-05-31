Doctors Release Protocol for Management of Vaccine-Injured Patients



Somali boy receives a polio vaccination.

Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik of The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) have just introduced their new treatment approach for the vaccine-injured, based on the postulated pathogenetic mechanism, clinical observation, and patient anecdotes. As practising physicians, the FLCCC doctors see more and more patients with side effects from vaccines and from prior COVID infection coming to them for help. These patients have been disparaged and sneered at by healthcare workers who refuse to acknowledge that their symptoms may have derived from vaccination. Too often they are sent home with little to no relief and told 'there's nothing we can do.'

As Dr. Paul Marik recently told a crowd in Ohio, "there's no disease in medicine that you can't treat. It's never too late!"

Download the protocol, I-RECOVER: Post-Vaccine Treatment.