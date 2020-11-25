 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Do we really want to talk to the white working class, or just at them?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 80947
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Gallagher

There'll be a lot fewer cranberries and culture clashes at this year's virtual/zoom/quarantined Thanksgiving dinners - the loss of something that's become tradition over a wide swath of households on this most American of holidays. Among the clashes, that especially volatile variant - the first encounters between newly radicalized college freshmen and their as yet unradicalized relatives. There will, then, be far fewer discussions about the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and George Floyd's nationally witnessed killing by a Minneapolis police officer, than there would have been in a normal year.

We can, nonetheless, easily imagine various tracks for such conversations, including the one where a white student shares her views on the situation of black America, only to find her aunt gagging on her stuffing when she hears her last twenty years of waiting tables described as a life of "white privilege," and her construction worker uncle doing a mashed potato spit-take upon being cited as an exemplar of "white fragility."

Fractious as these interactions might have been, it's probably unfortunate that so few will actually occur, since most discussion of the overall topic has been so largely one-sided up to this point. Not to suggest that opposing opinions aren't voiced on the question, but, apart from shouting matches between pro and con demonstrators, relatively few of these conversations seem to have crossed the divide.

Now, while I don't know all that much about what the other side is saying, I am fairly familiar with what is said on my side, by which I mean the "side" that thinks that Black Lives Matter demonstrations have usefully pressed the facts of black American history into the American mainstream, along with the impact of that history upon current black Americans, and the overall disadvantages facing much of black America today. And one thing I couldn't help but note over these past few years is that in this milieu in which negative characterizations of racial/ethnic groups are generally considered out of bounds, I have occasionally noted exception made for one group - the group the media defines as the white working class, the people widely thought to have given us Donald Trump.

But back to our hypothetical Thanksgiving table talk. For starters, we have the question of just what we mean by "privilege." In the context of the demonstrations following upon the various police killings of black Americans, it has first of all meant not having to fear particularly violent treatment at the hands of law enforcement officers because of your race, regardless of whether or not you were actually involved in any particular crime. But really, is that a privilege? Or a right?

The privilege concept extends further, as well. What does the idea of white privilege encompass? Having what we might consider a "good" job, with a liveable wage and health insurance? Living in a "decent" house in a neighborhood where one can walk the streets fearing neither muggers nor police? Being able to send your kids to an adequately funded school? Again - privileges? Or rights in a nation home to the greatest collection of wealth ever amassed?

And if only as a matter of persuasion: Are we more likely to convince someone that someone else's rights are being violated - or that they themself are living a life of privilege, even if they think they're just sort of scraping by? And to the extent that we're not just in it for the talk, but legitimately want to force real social/government action and change, we have to take that question seriously.

But it's "white fragility" that would perhaps be the newer, hotter topic at the Thanksgiving gatherings that won't be. It's also the title to the book that the concept's originator has written about the reluctance of white people to discuss racism and white privilege, which has been on the New York Times best seller list for over two years. Again - White fragility? Is that really your best opening? Might this not be construed as a sort of taunt? The sort of phrase spoken along with an "Oh, you poor baby," and the cluck of a tongue? Same question: Do we want to persuade, or just talk?

No doubt the nation'd be the better for it if more of these exchanges were to have happened. Anyhow, I hope my imagined college freshman ultimately made headway in her encounter with the relatives, because there'll no doubt be further stumbling blocks at the next meeting. But it is the road.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Gallagher Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Gallagher was a Bernie Sanders delegate elected from California's 12th Congressional District. He is the author of "The Primary Route: How the 99 Percent Takes on the Military Industrial Complex."

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hillary Clinton's Disastrous California Poll

Bernie Sanders and the Superdelegates

The Green Party should stop running presidential candidates.

Ponies for the people? A response to the Clinton view of the Sanders campaign

Vote For the War Criminal -- It's Important!

The Bernie Sanders campaign and the great fear on the American left

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tom Gallagher

Become a Fan
Author 80947
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 21, 2012), 4 fans, 56 articles, 54 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Culture clashes also sheltering in place.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020 at 3:56:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 