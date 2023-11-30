 
 
Do IRV Voters Just Need Training?

By Paul Cohen
The spoiler effect is usually described by example. There are three candidates, with two of the three being favored by a majority of voters equally. Using plurality voting, votes for those two candidates

Spoiled-Elections
Spoiled-Elections
(Image by Mike Licht, NotionsCapital.com from flickr)   Details   DMCA
would split about equally, allowing the third candidate to win election. Surely it is a stain on any voting system to allow this sort of electoral miscarriage to happen. If such a thing can happen then eventually it will; with plurality voting it has happened.

More broadly, the spoiler effect is characterized as an electoral win that disappoints a majority of voters because of votes being arbitrarily split between two or more similar candidates. This is not something that should happen in a democracy. The lesson to draw is that it is a dangerous flaw in a voting system when it insists that a voter, who may have no such preference, must nonetheless vote to give an advantage to one of two similar candidates.

In the previous article we explored an example of a flawed election using ranked-choice voting (IRV). That example election is between five candidates with voters considering four of the candidates to be equally suited for election. Only a minority of the voters prefer the one remaining candidate but that is the candidate who wins election. One might argue that this fails to be a clear example of the spoiler effect because the outcome depends on the defective way that IRV treats abstentions more than it does on the perceived similarity of candidates. Vote splitting does happen, however, and the election outcome does disappoints the majority of voters who would have preferred any of the other candidates. If it is judged not technically an instance of the spoiler effect at work, the example remains no less of an electoral miscarriage, and this possibility is still as much of a stain on democracy.

An IRV enthusiast might also counter that voters can be educated to avoid making this error. It seems doubtful such a campaign of education could be entirely successful, but the example that is to follow

well trained
well trained
(Image by komehachi888 from flickr)   Details   DMCA
shows that the spoiler problem remains even if it is possible to successfully train the voters.

More promising than trying patch up IRV or minimize its flaws would be to adopt the BAV voting system. BAV measures both the level of support and the level of opposition to a candidate; when support and opposition are both measured, the level of indifference toward a given candidate can be derived by subtracting both support and opposition from the count of ballots. Moreover, with BAV, voters can always treat identical candidates identically (this is also true for approval voting). And finally, we might recall that BAV will level the playing field and so guarantee more even-handed treatment, even of candidates who are not especially famous.

We could consider the spoiler effect to occur when a candidate wins election despite the opposition of a majority of the voters. But when an election uses plurality voting (or many other voting systems) such an electoral blunder might simply go unnoticed; the only indication of such a failure would be a widespread malaise among voters, something that could easily be misinterpreted. Most voting systems do fail to take any measure of voter opposition to candidates; they often measure support only (and consequently non-support). But opposition may be only a small portion of non-support, particularly when it comes to independent candidates or those from small parties; voters who know too little about a candidate tend neither support nor oppose the candidate.

IRV not only fails to measure opposition; it even fails to ask voters anything about support for candidates. IRV is sometimes labeled as an ordinal voting system because it asks voters only to order the candidates according to the degree of support. Does that provide sufficient information to determine the appropriate winner? An ordered list of ten candidates may reflect support for none of them or perhaps just the first one or two. It is equally consistent with support for all of them.

An example may help to appreciate the complexity of the IRV voting system, even though assuming that the voters have been well trained to avoid the natural temptation of skipping over unrecognized candidates to put their least favorite candidates at the end of the list.

Consider an IRV election where the 12,500 submitted ballots are as follows:

Table 1, Ballots
Table 1, Ballots
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Details   DMCA

Notice that candidate D has 6000 supporters who specify no second choice. In contrast, it appears that their supporters consider candidates A and B to be similar; their votes appear to split between A and B, but these voters show a preference for C once both A and B are eliminated.

Notice that, like D, A has a (smaller) following who specify no second choice. D's supporters represent 48% of the voters while A, B and C share the other 52% of the voters. Since we assume the voters are all well-trained, we know that they do support all the candidates that they list on the ballot. With that assumption we can reasonably judge that a majority of voters likely oppose D.

In the first round, B is eliminated, leaving votes distributed as follows:

Table 2, After First Elimination Table 3
Table 2, After First Elimination Table 3
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Details   DMCA

With only 3200 votes, A is eliminated in this second round and afterward there are 1200 fewer ballots to be counted. This causes D's tally, still of 6000 votes, to become a majority with (53%) of the remaining 11,300 ballots. Despite being opposed by a majority of voters, D wins this spoiled IRV election.

This example exploits the complexity of IRV with multiple counts and re-counts. The first two ballot tallies eliminate a block of voters and in turn, leads to this defective electoral outcome. Notice that with IRV, the placement within the list can affect the election outcome. The underlying issue is that IRV voters are forced into distinguishing between candidates they view as essentially similar by putting one arbitrarily before the other. The same can happen using the balanced voting system, instant runoff balanced voting (IRBV) so perhaps IRBV also enables such spoiled elections.

Some of the appeal of IRV is likely that it provides an easy response to the "one man, one vote" mantra. In each round of voting there is only one vote per ballot and the voter specifies how that one vote transfers to another candidate in successive rounds. This resembles an actual series of elections. But insisting on a strict interpretation of the "one man, one vote" mantra fails with women allowed to vote. Why cannot we also relax it when interpreting the meaning of "vote".

Facing this issue directly as we did in an earlier article we would recognize that "One man, one vote" probably originated as phrase for a crowd to chant during a campaign to improve democracy. No doubt chosen more for its rhythm and concision, it is doubtful it was considered as a precise and thoughtful expression of electoral philosophy.

In a modern context, a more accurate rendition might be that "every voter should have an equal voice in the election". Clearly, that would be an awful failure as a chant but as a guideline for fair voting it would be better suited as a statement of principle. Alternatively, the modern version could still say "one voter, one vote" if only we would accompany a more relaxed interpretation for the noun "vote".

(Article changed on Dec 02, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 02, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST)

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
My apologies for what were supposed to be tables. They appeared to be fine when I submitted the article but they obviously got corrupted in the published version. The first table should look more like:

Votes Vote
6000 D
300 CA
400 BA
800 A
1005 ABC
995 BAC
1495 CA
1500 CB

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 9:21:14 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Table 1:

Table 1
Table 1
(Image by Paul Cohen, screen capture from Word Document) Details DMCA

Tables 2 and 3:

Tables 2,3
Tables 2,3
(Image by Paul Cohen, screen capture from Word Document) Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 9:54:23 PM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
You have a link showing as "IRV will level the playing field" and I think you meant "BAV will level...".

Also, "afterword" where I think you meant "afterward".

For those who can read its academic language, "STAR Voting, equality of voice, and voter satisfaction: considerations for voting-method reform" (click here) may also count against IRV-Hare.

If any of the RCV-IRV-Hare enthusiasts are reading this, I would like them to speak up, so I can put some Socratic questions to them.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 10:00:47 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

Thanks for those corrections.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 5:00:35 AM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
In what you call instant runoff balanced voting (IRBV), what is the algorithm for a round of elimination?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 10:10:23 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

IRBV is modeled on IRV and the algorithm is much the same. The difference is that IRBV uses BAV at each round of counting; the candidate with the smallest net note is eliminated. The same flaw is carried over, that the number of voters participating in the final round could be much smaller than in the first round.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 5:10:23 AM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
Reply to Paul Cohen:

How is the net calculated? What is the significance of the ordering that is asked of the voters? A ballot orders the candidates strictly and additionally provides a score in {-1, 0, 1} for each candidate, right?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 9:56:11 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

With IRV, the voter is advised to order the ballots in order of preference, but the voter actually can apply any strict linear order at all (such as described a couple articles ago) for example. The term "net vote" is not relevant with IRV.

The net vote with BAV is computed as the number or opposition votes subtracted from the number of support votes. Given the score-voting formulation you seem to prefer, that amounts to the sum of all of the votes, provided you do actually use the scores (-1, 0, 1). With BAV voters do not specify an order at all and the ballots need to be counted only once.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023 at 5:31:24 AM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
Reply to Paul Cohen:

So IRBV collects only BAV-style votes.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023 at 11:33:15 AM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

It is probably more accurate to say that it collects an ordered list of BPV-style (balanced plurality voting) votes.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 at 11:23:13 AM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
Reply to Paul Cohen:

Each vote that IRBV collects looks like an ordered list of BPV-style (balanced plurality voting) votes.

What is the form of a BPV-style vote?

How does IRBV use the votes to determine which candidate to eliminate from further consideration for the office in each round of tallying?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 at 12:48:40 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

BPV is much like plurality voting in that the voter chooses just a single candidate to vote for (in the case of BPV, for or against).

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 at 5:55:02 PM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
Probably violates copyright, but there's a reading of "What if we stop pretending?" on Youtube. The writer brings up an idea of a portfolio of short-term and long-term investments for preparing for the coming crises. The idea of attention on both the short term and the long term could apply at the national, community, and individual levels. Should a revolt to invert the US power structure be one of those investments? Or would doing that blow the budget for the long-term part of the portfolio? And I think that such a revolt and inversion is the purpose of paying attention to voting-system reform.

.youtube.com/watch?v=n7h_Ws91T9Y

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 at 9:44:11 AM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

I remembered Einstein as saying that beliefs change only one funeral at a time. If so, he perhaps was quoting Max Plank.

Judging by attitudes today, the only candidate for voting change is IRV, but even that reform is moving slowly. It does seem that catastrophic climate change is apt to preempt the effort for effective voting reform, but somehow it still seems worth the effort.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 at 12:34:01 PM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
I saw your piece on instant-runoff balanced voting, but I still don't understand how it works. What is the form of the ballot and the algorithm for the tally?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2023 at 6:00:23 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

I think this is well described in an early article. Specifically, it says there:

As with IRV, the voter is asked to prepare an ordered list of candidates. ... For each candidate on the voter's list, the voter indicates whether that ranked vote is for or against the candidate.

The counting is much as it is with IRV except that each iteration counting is done in the manner of balanced voting. In the first instance, the count of votes depends only on the first entry in each voter's list (the net vote being determined as number of first-listed votes for each candidate less the number of votes against that candidate). The candidate with the smallest net vote is removed from consideration in the next iteration of the count. In the second and subsequent counts, the candidates who have been eliminated from any earlier iteration of the count are stricken from each voter's ballot and the remaining candidates are promoted accordingly. Just as with IRV, in a contest between N candidates, N-1 counts are conducted with one candidate being eliminated with each count.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 9:28:05 PM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
Reply to Paul Cohen:

OK. Now I think I understand instant-runoff balanced voting.

First off, yes, it is Frohnmayer balanced. The counter to any vote would use the same ordering but opposite choice of support or opposition for each candidate.

However, it probably fails some property that BAV, for example, meets, a property slightly less important than balance is, but maybe almost so important. One or another of the smart participants on the voting-theory forum might be able to say which property.

I think that BAV would produce a fairer result than IRBV, because BAV takes all a voter's ratings of candidates into account, whereas IRBV only looks at a single rating from each voter, in a given round of elimination. Many of a voter's entries could well be ignored, depending on how the rounds go.

Given the type of ballot that is collected for IRBV, I suspect that in addition to just treating them as BAV would and ignoring the rankings, yet other tallying algorithms could be devised that would make better use of the information than IRBV does.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 11:07:35 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)
Reply to William WAUGH:

We agree entirely on this. I've always found IRBV interesting as an example but I've never considered it to in any way be an improvement over BAV. It seems clear that it is an improvement over IRV, however.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 6:23:59 AM

William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
Yes. RCV-IRV-Hare is not F-balanced, but IRBV is. Therefore, it is a significant improvement. It could make the difference between fascism and democracy.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023 at 12:33:53 AM

