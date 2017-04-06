Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Instant Runoff - Balanced once Again

By       Message Paul Cohen     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/6/17

- Advertisement -

In the previous article of this series, I described a system of ranked voting, IRRV, that offers what seem significant advantages over the popular IRV system. For anyone who has been following this series of articles, a natural question to ask should be whether there is a balanced version of IRRV - let's call it IRRBV - and whether it might be worth consideration.

From flickr.com: Make it Balance {MID-71452}
Make it Balance
(Image by kingzoot)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The balanced voting systems we have studied in earlier articles are derived from traditional systems by allowing voters to indicate support or opposition whenever they express an opinion about a candidate; the numeric difference between the support and the opposition counts is used when counting the votes just as the support votes would be used in the corresponding traditional voting system.

For example, with plurality voting, a voter can choose only one candidate and that voter can only choose to support that candidate. However, with balanced plurality voting, while a voter can still only express an opinion about one candidate, the voter can choose to support or oppose that candidate; in the election count, the net votes (support votes minus opposition votes) determines the winner.

If we apply this to IRRV, a voter would be asked to list in order of importance (to that voter) of the candidates and to indicate for each one whether the candidate should or should not be removed from contention in the election. The counting of the votes is iterative with one candidate eliminated following each count; in each count, the ballots are treated as if the already eliminated candidates did not appear.

There is an element of psychology that enters here in that the preferences of voters may vary depending on how a question is phrased. But for the most part it would seem that the voter would prepare essentially the same list if asked to list the candidates in order of importance and to specify for each, support or opposition. The order of the candidates - from most important to least important would not change, though the oppose/favor choice would reverse (opposing the candidate rather than favoring that candidate's removal).

- Advertisement -

IRRBV is in no essential way different from an IRBV election. This would seem to confirm that IRBV is an improvement over IRRB.

On a slightly different topic, I noted in earlier articles, an important deficiency of these iterative systems is that they are complicated. In the comments of the previous article I noted that a specific problem with them is the difficulty of counting the votes in a distributed fashion and this can present serious logistic problems.

It turns out that in Maine, one of the constitutional challenges to the will of Maine voters to adopt IRV centers on this very issue. Apparently an interpretation of the Maine Constitution is that it specifies that the counting of votes must be distributed.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

A concerned citizen and former mathematician/engineer now retired and living in rural Maine.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Who Pays Taxes?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

Who Pays Taxes II

Conservatives Without Conscience

Counting Votes to Make Voting Count

Who Will Win this Election?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
Author 1890

(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 2 fans, 45 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1044 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is not the first time I have thought this series of articles would be coming to an end, but once more I am thinking in that vein.

If this does turn out to be the last article, let me say that I do hope some have found these ideas interesting and useful.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 6, 2017 at 7:46:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
William WAUGH

Become a Fan
Author 505853

(Member since Jun 8, 2016), 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Is this just the same as me/p23U97-eZ ?

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 6, 2017 at 9:20:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 