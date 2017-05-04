- Advertisement -

Not so for Groper-in-Chief proponent of foxy sexual harassment, walled in by conflicts of interest, threatening affordable healthcare and scientific discovery shutdown.

Whether shouting from baseball stands, religious altars, white hoods or Bully Pulpit, mocking or demeaning others is the act of cowards with horrific potential and tragic probability.

Yet we still walk among heroes -- in classrooms, hospitals and neighborhoods; in the aftermath of tornadoes, hurricanes and floods -- good Samaritans clothed as strangers, saving us from the reality of erratic humans and weather extremes.

Though a nation too steeped in denial and consumed by belly-up fear, spun by spin: hot-air, broken promises and past glories, blowing in our face like ice cycles in Spring, no divider-in-chief can wall in American heroism, if women, children, scientists, educators, activists, surgeons general, attorneys general and peaceful protestors advocate for reason, equal justice for all, renewable energy, clean air & water, free public education and a financially secure EPA -- knowing true heroes rally to save -- not incite to riot.

Heroes are rarely loud or torturous or self-aggrandizing; rarely thinking themselves superior or even worthy. They are teachers & nurses, doctors & lawyers, the insightful friend -- and stranger just in the nick of time.

Yet, heroes aren't only those saving families in trapped cars, breathing life anew into infants, but are the daily bread care propelling us forward, in melodic ensemble: there's a better world a-coming.

Now we petition, march and campaign to renew elections with an informed electorate. We must be risk-taking heroes for our children and their children are depending on it.

We are the descendants of depression, inheritors of progressive winds and stewards of the immigration legacies of legends. Heroes and immigrants, come in all sizes, shapes, shades and sexes -- but where there are dreamers, there are detractors; where the best & the brightest, also fear of change; where innovative ideas, old habits; where God Bless America, assassinations in the streets; where just say no, fatted calf feasts for drug lords; where genius, envy; outreach, duck & cover -- for every protagonist, an antagonist and every hero, a villain -- where heroes seek balance, cowards create chaos.

Despite a James Comey two-step or POTUS MIA side-step, Not the White House Correspondences Dinner, broadcast chambers maintain empty barrels, oblivious to America's greatness is in the kindness of strangers, mentors and Nature.

Heroism?

White Congressional males or Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Clara Barton, Hetty Green, Hellen Keller & her teacher Anne Sullivan, Frances Perkins, Georgia O'Keeffe, Amelia Earhart, Marion Anderson, Rosa Parks, Martha Raye, Katherine Graham, Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Reagan, Shirley Chisholm, Maya Angelou, Audrey Hepburn, Coretta Scott King, Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton, Oprah, Simone Manuel, Simone Biles and Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Newborn William Billy Kimmel's doctors, nurses and scientists who develop ways to save the lives of babies and the elderly or Climate deniers

May 1884, Moses Fleetwood Walker squatted to catch baseball fans off guard. Seven years before Tax Day was knocked out of the Ides of March, Jackie Robinson stole bases in 1947 almost as fast as a 1936 Buckeye Bullet winning four Olympic gold medals.

Yet we still need Sam Cooke and Woody Guthrie to apologize to Adam Jones -- but I know, a change is gonna come, oh yes, it is.

Since, Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country, the GOP has diminished equality for non-whites, non-male, non-straight and non-documented American dreams.

