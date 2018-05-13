Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Dennis Kucinich's Concession Speech

Dennis Kucinich and Tara Samples
For those of us who know who Dennis Kucincih really is, the results of the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic primary were disappointing. He and his running mate, Tara Samples, lost to an opponent with an A+ rating from the NRA. But for those of us who know what he stands for, it was not surprising to see him give an rousing and exciting "concession" speech, filled with hope, peppered with audience shouts of "We love you, Dennis," and beginning and ending, as he always does, with heartfelt expressions of appreciation for others. Dennis would have made a great governor for Ohio. But this when one door closes, another opens, and one can hope that the next door offers Dennis the opportunity to bring his down-to-earth brand of ethics and compassion to the greatest number of citizens possible. In his speech, he reminded us, "we move forward in a cause that is much bigger than a campaign, this is a movement."

Thank you, Dennis.

 

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

b. sadie bailey

Tara Samples was even more inspirational than Dennis Kucinich; he chose well. I wish it could have been them!

Submitted on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 12:19:41 AM

