From Ted Rall Website

(Image by Ted Rall) Permission Details DMCA

- Advertisement - Donald Trump is pushing through radical right policies, including a tax revamp and a crackdown against immigrants. But Democrats could reverse all that if and when they retake power. So everything will be just fine. Right?

- Advertisement -

opednews.com



Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto." He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1963, raised in Kettering, Ohio and graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1981. His first cartoons were published (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

,

- Advertisement -