Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats Threaten First Amendment with Omar Censure/Censorship

By Rob Kall

Ilhan Omar
(Image by Lorie Shaull)
The house is about to pass legislation to define antisemitism as questioning people who support Israel. This is a brutal, shameful threat to the right to speech defined by the first amendment.

It is an attempt by the incredibly powerful Israel lobby to silence criticism of Israel and its supporters. I make this accusation as a jew and former board member, two times, of a synagogue.

Democrats in congress are even saying that Ilhan Omar does not have the right to criticize Israel or its . policies. This is outrageous.

AIPAC and it's dupes are already threatening to primary Ilhan Omar.

Not all Democrats are obeying AIPAC. They're asking solid questions.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
lila york

Nadler is my rep. I called his office and read them the riot act. They are staunchly defending this unconstitutional bill. What the f#*k is wrong with this country....The US gives Israel 30 billion a year and Israel spends 30 billion bribing Congress. I am ready to lead a movement to primary Nadler from the actual Left.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 5:10:03 PM

Raechel Gwyn

And establishment Dems will be too stupid to understand why Jews will be campaigning in support of Omar's re-election.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 5:18:55 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Yes, stupid...and dumber than fenceposts. Democrats are creating their own version of the wall - a fence between themsleves and the public. Hopefully this incident will cascade a movement the way Bouazizi's self-immolation led to the Arab Spring!

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 5:53:13 PM

lila york

Call your reps - all three - and yell.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 5:31:46 PM

June Genis

I guess this bill would make me a Jewish anti-semite.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 6:03:33 PM

John Zwiebel

Joyce Briscoe ran against Engel in 2018. I've emailed her to say I'll be happy to start contributing to her campaign.


2joycebriscoe@gmail.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 6:16:40 PM

John Zwiebel

I also called Engel's office telling them he owes Omar an Apology. (202) 225-2464

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 6:19:54 PM

John Zwiebel

And Omar's Phone: (202) 225-4755


Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 5, 2019 at 6:29:45 PM

