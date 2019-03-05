Democrats Threaten First Amendment with Omar Censure/Censorship

Ilhan Omar
The house is about to pass legislation to define antisemitism as questioning people who support Israel. This is a brutal, shameful threat to the right to speech defined by the first amendment.
It is an attempt by the incredibly powerful Israel lobby to silence criticism of Israel and its supporters. I make this accusation as a jew and former board member, two times, of a synagogue.
Democrats in congress are even saying that Ilhan Omar does not have the right to criticize Israel or its . policies. This is outrageous.
AIPAC and it's dupes are already threatening to primary Ilhan Omar.
Not all Democrats are obeying AIPAC. They're asking solid questions.
