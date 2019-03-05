Democrats Threaten First Amendment with Omar Censure/Censorship

- Advertisement -

The house is about to pass legislation to define antisemitism as questioning people who support Israel. This is a brutal, shameful threat to the right to speech defined by the first amendment.

It is an attempt by the incredibly powerful Israel lobby to silence criticism of Israel and its supporters. I make this accusation as a jew and former board member, two times, of a synagogue.

Democrats in congress are even saying that Ilhan Omar does not have the right to criticize Israel or its . policies. This is outrageous.

RT @codepink: The ongoing attempts to smear @IlhanMN not only allow for the US political establishment to perpetuate anti-Blackness & Islam… at — Red Fox (@MiskwaaWaagosh) March 5, 2019

RT @freemanashLXXi: @jleizerman @NoFascistLies I think Omar's mere presence in Congress is seen as a threat by some Jewish Americans and de… at March 5, 2019

AIPAC and it's dupes are already threatening to primary Ilhan Omar.

RT @ggreenwald: All of this is so true. Donate to @IlhanMN. She's already being threatened by AIPAC with a primary challenge for the crime… at — Esoteric Knowledge Disposer (@Kromatisk_Musik) March 5, 2019

Not all Democrats are obeying AIPAC. They're asking solid questions.

RT @NBCNews: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez questions criticisms of her freshman colleague, Rep. Illhan Omar, for controversial remarks about Israel, a… at — DecemberDreamer (@Zunndraii) March 5, 2019

@Will_Bunch @drjmftspeaks Exactly! They don't want to change the status quo. They shut down the debate by accusing… https://t.co/5fBs7j0DmY at https://t.co/5fBs7j0DmY — Faith P (@Faith5finger) March 5, 2019

