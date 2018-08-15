 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats Gather in Chicago: Elite Party or Party of the People?

By       Message Jeff Cohen     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/15/18

Author 1530
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

Despite being led by one of the most erratic and least popular presidents in modern history, the Trumpian Republican Party dominates U.S. politics.

One of the main reasons for this awful state of affairs is that the opposition party -- which calls itself "Democratic" -- is led by vacillating, corporate-oriented politicians who seem to have one firm principle: that the party's progressive base must be repeatedly insulted, repressed and denied a major role in democratic decision-making.

- Advertisement -

The latest slap in the face to the Democratic Party's base came Friday when the executive committee of the Democratic National Committee -- behind closed doors -- reversed its ban on accepting political donations from fossil fuel companies. That ban had lasted a mere two months before the ridiculous flip-flop.


one of the graphics the DNC has used
(Image by DNC)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Did "Democratic" Party leaders democratically survey the party's base before toadying to oil, gas and coal company donors? Did the leadership consult environmental groups who so loyally support Democrats in election after election?

No and no.

In the face of an energized activist base crying out for a party that will put forward bold social/economic and environmental proposals, the Democratic leadership dithers and grovels for donations from the Republican-allied fossil fuel industry that threatens our planet's future.

- Advertisement -

A co-founder of the climate action group 350.org concluded: "This sort of spineless corporate pandering is why Democrats keep losing."

Even in the face of a horrific menace like Trump, efforts to defeat the right at the polls are undermined by a Democratic leadership lacking in vision, values, and commitment to democracy.

Which is why an alliance of progressive activists will be setting up informational picket lines when the full Democratic National Committee begins its three-day meeting in Chicago on August 23. The alliance, led by groups such as RootsAction.org and Progressive Democrats of America, is supporting vital reforms to democratize the party.

One reform to be debated in Chicago -- one that activists believe is winnable -- harks back to the calamitous Democratic loss to Trump in 2016. The reform would restrict the undemocratic voting power of "superdelegates": party insiders who have exerted an outsized influence in choosing the presidential nominee. (By the end of 2015, before a single Democratic voter had participated in any state primary or caucus, Hillary Clinton was the prohibitive favorite for the nomination thanks to her support from most of the 712 Democratic superdelegates.)

Besides the superdelegate problem, activists also want Democratic Party finances to be more transparent -- more urgent now that the DNC has done a backflip on fossil fuel donations.

It's bad enough that our country's governing party denies climate science while believing Exxon and Chevron are persons.

It makes matters much worse when the opposition party's leadership wants donations from Mr. Exxon and Ms. Chevron while tacitly denying that climate science demands drastic action -- way far beyond the wishes of those donors.

This country needs a serious opposition party that can defeat both corporate power and the GOP. Only democratic participation by the grassroots will make possible that kind of a winning party.

Jeff Cohen co-founded RootsAction.org, which is coordinating an informational picket at the Chicago DNC meeting. He was an editor of "Autopsy: The Democratic Party in Crisis."

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jeff Cohen was director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College, where he was an associate professor of journalism. He founded the progressive media watch group FAIR.org in 1986.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Mystique of “Free-Market Guy” Obama

Snowden Coverage: If U.S. Mass Media Were State-Controlled, Would They Look Any Different?

RootsAction.org: New Independent Progressive Group

Stepford Republicans: All Caught on Tape!

Obama is NOT "Caving" to Corporate Interests

How Do You Know When President Obama is Lying? MSNBC Won't Tell You

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tom Huckin

Become a Fan
Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008), 3 fans, 4 articles, 250 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Right on!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 at 10:32:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 