Have democrats learned anything from the Trump nightmare?
(Image by Washington Examiner) Permission Details DMCA
Don't get me wrong, democrats are light years better than the republican corporate whores, but one loud very clear message the Trump victory highlighted was that people are sick of not only greedy republicans, but also democrats who cater to corporate donors and push for the status quo. Simply being republican lite is no longer acceptable.
Any democrat who meekly laments that it is not time yet to push for universal healthcare is caving to corporate/republican dogma and should be kicked to the curb. If democrats are ready to fight for true populist democratic values, they need to send clear signals that they are throwing off the status quo and are willing to fight like hell for real change. In my and many others' opinion, the first thing democrats need to do is get rid of the terrible 'super-delegates', which give insiders the chance to put their thumb on the scale before the first voter casts a ballot. Super-delegates expose a disrespect and distrust of voters by corporate insiders. Op-Ed writer Rob Kall said it best:
I hope you, the reader, will consider sharing this so it might reach the ears of the DNC and let them know we are listening and hoping they have the courage it will take to bring about the real change that so many are yearning for. We need tangible demonstrations of a commitment to that change. I believe the simple act of ridding the party of super-delegates will excite and motivate huge numbers to participate in the 2018 elections and will attract the positive, patriotic Americans we need to run for office.