Democratic reboot

Have democrats learned anything from the Trump nightmare?


(Image by Washington Examiner)
I hope they learned that simply being against Trump is not enough. If they want a resounding victory in 2018 they need to send clear signals that they are serious about making real changes, because voters are sick of spineless politicians who toe the corporate line and settle for the status quo. We want fighters who are willing to stand for 'we the people' and not govern by polls or be influenced by donors. The Sanders campaign showed that a populist movement can be powered by small donations and do well. If people have trust in the democrats they will do even better. The republicans have demonstrated what happens when you allow a few billionaires to buy a party.

Don't get me wrong, democrats are light years better than the republican corporate whores, but one loud very clear message the Trump victory highlighted was that people are sick of not only greedy republicans, but also democrats who cater to corporate donors and push for the status quo. Simply being republican lite is no longer acceptable.

Any democrat who meekly laments that it is not time yet to push for universal healthcare is caving to corporate/republican dogma and should be kicked to the curb. If democrats are ready to fight for true populist democratic values, they need to send clear signals that they are throwing off the status quo and are willing to fight like hell for real change. In my and many others' opinion, the first thing democrats need to do is get rid of the terrible 'super-delegates', which give insiders the chance to put their thumb on the scale before the first voter casts a ballot. Super-delegates expose a disrespect and distrust of voters by corporate insiders. Op-Ed writer Rob Kall said it best:

"The idea of superdelegates is a top down, anti-democratic policy aimed at sabotaging the bottom-up, grassroots votes of the people. Not even the Republicans do anything like this. It is a way for establishment Democrats to grab undue, excessive influence. It is wrong. It is against the values and principles of Democrats and democracy. The DNC should immediately eliminate the policy of using insider superdelegates to exert unreasonable top-down influence on elections that should be decided by voters."

I hope you, the reader, will consider sharing this so it might reach the ears of the DNC and let them know we are listening and hoping they have the courage it will take to bring about the real change that so many are yearning for. We need tangible demonstrations of a commitment to that change. I believe the simple act of ridding the party of super-delegates will excite and motivate huge numbers to participate in the 2018 elections and will attract the positive, patriotic Americans we need to run for office.

 

Love learning. Hate stupidity and intolerance. First let me say that I am not a professional writer, although I have written a couple of screenplays and even sold one some years ago. I am however a professional actor and a member of the screen (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Peter Lawlor

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 13, 2011)


  New Content

Let's hope the democrats have the sense and courage to grab this opportunity that the greedy corrupt Trump and his amoral supporters have given them and be a true 'peoples party'.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017 at 1:59:02 AM

Author 0
