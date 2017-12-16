- Advertisement -

As I read that Trump has once again won "lie of the year" for his claim that the Russian investigation is a "made up" hoax, I wondered if Politifact had considered giving the title to the entire Republican Party. I mean they have for several years employed outrageous lies like Benghazi and selling children into slavery out the back door of a pizza shop to whip up their paranoid, under informed base. Couple that with Trump and Republicans latest claims that the tax cut bill will help the middle class (a proven lie) and Trump moaning his claim that it will hurt him and his rich friends, all as they push to lower the top rate by 3% and do nothing to close the loop holes that allow many corporations to pay no taxes, and you understand why they all deserve to win awards for lying. Of course Fox News is always a favorite for repeatedly spewing lies they never bother vetting, or their gleefully joining Trump's vile assault on the Mueller investigation to help stop America from learning the truth of the Donald's traitorous links to Russia and their colluding to undermine our democracy. With so many obvious and dangerous lies, Politifact must have had a devil of a time choosing.



The lurch to the right by Republicans is an on-going thing however. Trump is not the architect of the "big lie" approach used by the GOP... he is the inevitable result. He simply used his racist leanings and created the "birther in chief" character and quickly attracted every racist, nazi, paranoid, disenfranchised white person in America to his MAGA clown show. "He rode to power on the wings of a lie. A racist lie". - Bill Moyers





- Advertisement -