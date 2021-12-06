December 6 marks 29th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition

December 6 marks 29th anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition. However, Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya have decided to refrain from observing any kind of event to mark the anniversary of Babri-mosque demolition this year.

In the past, Muslims of Ayodhya used to observe the day as "Yaum-e-Gham" or "Shahadat Diwas" (day of sorrow) by displaying black flags and keeping their establishments closed, while Hindus observed "Shaurya Diwas" (day of valour).

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over "Bhoomi Pujan" rituals for the construction of the Ram Mandir, at the site of demolished Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. After the Bhoomi Pujan the Muslim community in Ayodhya has decided to stop observing December 6 as "Yaum-e-Gham".

Ayodhya Muslim leaders say: "We have decided to move ahead of the past and convey a message to rest of the Muslim community across the country to forget the past for a better future."

Demolition of Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, symbolizes the campaign against India's more than 200 million Muslims. The demolition resulted in several months of inter-communal rioting between India's Hindu and Muslim communities, causing the death of at least 2,000 people.

29 years after the tragic event while Muslims want to move ahead of the bitter past, the extreme right-wind government of Modi and its supporters continue to foment hatred against the Muslims.

Hindu outfit to install the idol of Lord Krishna at Shahi Eidgah mosque

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced that it will install an idol of Lord Krishna at the deity's "actual birthplace", which it claims is in the mosque close to a prominent temple in Mathura.

On November 16, Rajyashree Choudhary, the national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, announced details of the program at a press conference in Mathura. Rajyashree Choudhary informed that ABHM has decided to install the idol of Bal Gopal (child Krishna) followed by Jalabhishek at Shahi Idgah, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The date selected for this program coincides with an important incident in India as on this day the Babri structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

Rajyashree said that people wish to construct a small temple for Bal Gopal here. She claimed that the proposed site is the birthplace of Lord Krishna hence nobody can stop Hindus from visiting this place. She said that Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha gave prior information to the home ministry about the proposed program. For Jalabhishek, water will be fetched from different rivers across the country.

The Mahasabha threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the "removal" of the 17th-century mosque, close to the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Last year devotees filed lawsuits before Mathura civil court on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman to seek removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque situated adjacent to the temple complex.

The suit claimed ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna. It stated that Lord Shri Krishna had taken birth in the prison of King Kans and the entire area under dispute is known as Katra Keshav Dev. They also demanded the cancellation of the settlement between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan (the governing body of the temple complex) and Committee of Management of Trust of Shahi Eidgah (Idgah Trust) held 1968.

