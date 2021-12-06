 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

December 6 marks 29th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

December 6 marks 29th anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition. However, Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya have decided to refrain from observing any kind of event to mark the anniversary of Babri-mosque demolition this year.

In the past, Muslims of Ayodhya used to observe the day as "Yaum-e-Gham" or "Shahadat Diwas" (day of sorrow) by displaying black flags and keeping their establishments closed, while Hindus observed "Shaurya Diwas" (day of valour).

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over "Bhoomi Pujan" rituals for the construction of the Ram Mandir, at the site of demolished Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. After the Bhoomi Pujan the Muslim community in Ayodhya has decided to stop observing December 6 as "Yaum-e-Gham".

Ayodhya Muslim leaders say: "We have decided to move ahead of the past and convey a message to rest of the Muslim community across the country to forget the past for a better future."

Demolition of Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, symbolizes the campaign against India's more than 200 million Muslims. The demolition resulted in several months of inter-communal rioting between India's Hindu and Muslim communities, causing the death of at least 2,000 people.

29 years after the tragic event while Muslims want to move ahead of the bitter past, the extreme right-wind government of Modi and its supporters continue to foment hatred against the Muslims.

Hindu outfit to install the idol of Lord Krishna at Shahi Eidgah mosque

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced that it will install an idol of Lord Krishna at the deity's "actual birthplace", which it claims is in the mosque close to a prominent temple in Mathura.

On November 16, Rajyashree Choudhary, the national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, announced details of the program at a press conference in Mathura. Rajyashree Choudhary informed that ABHM has decided to install the idol of Bal Gopal (child Krishna) followed by Jalabhishek at Shahi Idgah, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The date selected for this program coincides with an important incident in India as on this day the Babri structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

Rajyashree said that people wish to construct a small temple for Bal Gopal here. She claimed that the proposed site is the birthplace of Lord Krishna hence nobody can stop Hindus from visiting this place. She said that Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha gave prior information to the home ministry about the proposed program. For Jalabhishek, water will be fetched from different rivers across the country.

Mathura temple case

The Mahasabha threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the "removal" of the 17th-century mosque, close to the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Last year devotees filed lawsuits before Mathura civil court on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman to seek removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque situated adjacent to the temple complex.

The suit claimed ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna. It stated that Lord Shri Krishna had taken birth in the prison of King Kans and the entire area under dispute is known as Katra Keshav Dev. They also demanded the cancellation of the settlement between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan (the governing body of the temple complex) and Committee of Management of Trust of Shahi Eidgah (Idgah Trust) held 1968.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 