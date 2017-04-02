I and many other scholars believe that this approach could lead to disaster. To varying degrees, many of us believe that basic human equality within nation-states is a core value applicable not just in the U.S., but in all states. Conversely, state-sanctioned discriminations based on race, nationality, gender, political opinion, religion and other similar characteristics are simply unjust -- no state should harm or persecute anyone based on these grounds. Free speech and a free press, due process of law, political participation and representative government, rule of law, prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment -- these are all really good ideas that should bind all nations, too. I don't think it's a good idea to promote the right to bear arms (as an individual right), but I do think that many other provisions of the Constitution embody excellent ideas that already curtail all government actors in the United States.

Thus I and many others would support international and national efforts to bring our own national sovereignty in line with those values -- we should not admit or exclude immigrants on the basis of religion, gender, race, nationality and so on. That is, faced with choices between plenary powers on the one hand and basic human rights norms on the other, I believe that Americans should always choose human rights norms, even if that means that we give up or circumscribe our own sovereignty. In this view, I am fine with handing over my own government officials if they've been accused of torture or mass incarceration of their own citizens or any other serious violation of international human rights norms. Yet of course, public officials who've entertained race-based exclusions and religious bars and torture aren't thrilled by that possibility. These insights work forwards and backwards: I think the Nuremberg Trials after World War II were imperfect in many ways, but one of the deepest flaws may have lain in an unwillingness to subject American public officials to some harsh questions -- did they commit crimes against humanity? Was it necessary to drop two atomic weapons? Should it ever be lawful to carpet-bomb and incinerate whole cities? Was the incarceration of Japanese persons and Japanese-Americans a state-level criminal act tinged with racism? Johnson: In The Chinese Exclusion Case (1889), the Supreme Court upheld the Chinese Exclusion Act, which largely banned immigration from China to the United States. In so doing, the Court held that Congress had "plenary power" over immigration and its substantive immigration decisions were not subject to judicial review. The Chinese Exclusion Act was one of many racially discriminatory laws passed by Congress in the late 1800s, almost all of which were upheld by the courts. Over the last 125 years, "cracks" have emerged in the plenary power doctrine. Namely, the Supreme Court at times has exercised minimal judicial review over immigration decisions. In recent years, the Court has rarely invoked the plenary power doctrine and, indeed, on a number of occasions strived to avoid invoking it. The reason: The antiquated Chinese Exclusion Case is out of synch with the Supreme Court's modern constitutional jurisprudence. One would think that minimal rationality review of U.S. government action with respect to immigration would be more consistent with modern constitutional sensibilities than the immunity from judicial review bestowed by the plenary power doctrine. Another factor militates in favor of judicial review of decisions of noncitizens seeking admission into the United States. In the average immigrant admission case, the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents in the United States, such as family members and employers, are adversely affected by the denial of the admission of a person into the United States. In Kerry v. Din (2015), six justices of the Supreme Court agreed that, when rights of a person in the United States are affected by a visa denial, as in cases such as Kleindienst v. Mandel (1972), judicial review of the decision is justified. Brotherton: The plenary power doctrine places the regulation of immigration and deportation firmly in the hands of the legislative and executive branches of the government. To some degree this makes sense since (as is often argued) it is preferable for elected officials rather than appointed judges to hold sway over such important policy matters and practices relating to changes in national sovereignty and the application of human rights. Certainly during the 1960s, when the country was moving in a more liberal direction, we can see how progressive changes to the immigration laws allowed a much more diverse population to enter the United States and end the privileging of Europe as the source of immigrant population flows, which had largely been the case hitherto. When Congress moves to the right or there is a surge in anti-immigrant feeling among the populace we can get the opposite, as happened in 1996 with the racist and highly punitive Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA). In this particular case we also see what happens when democratic decision-making is not in evidence and the much heralded checks and balances characteristic of U.S. legislative practice is not apparent. For example, as the renowned immigration lawyer Ira Kurzban wrote of the flawed process that led to the bill's passing: Lamar Smith, who was the Chairman of the House Immigration Subcommittee at the time, rewrote the immigration laws by hiring lawyers from FAIR (Federation for Immigration Reform), an anti-immigration group. He knew he could not simply eliminate all waivers so he and his staff rewrote the waivers to make them far less useful to most people. The Republican members of Congress deferred to Smith and the Democrats were only provided the IIRIRA legislation less than 72 hours before there was a vote. Kurzban went on to remind us that, other than Smith, almost no legislator actually read the 300-plus page tome. Nonetheless, the acceptance of this critical piece of legislation has resulted in changes to the regulation of the country's borders, both internally and externally, with some of the most devastating effects on immigrant families ever recorded in the nation's history. I am referring here to the deportation of millions of U.S. residents, many of whom lived and worked here legally, and the collateral damage this has caused. Consequently, when one sees this type of reactionary political shift in immigration policy due to the plenary power provision and how it has paved the way for the present insular, xenophobic and anti-Muslim conception of border control, the current process cries out for modification and far greater democratic accountability. It should be remembered that President Bill Clinton called this particular legislation one of the worst he ever signed and assured the nation that it would be revised at a later stage. Alas, the only revisions made to the bill pushed the provisions therein further to the restrictionist and punitive right and nothing has been done since to alleviate its dire results.