OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/18/20

Death of a Nation

From Smirking Chimp


(Image by Twitter.)   Details   DMCA

Every American should realize: the heavily armed groups -- funded and organized by right-wing oligarchs -- whom the president is now praising for protesting the lock-downs -- WILL be out on the streets, threatening and very possibly killing people if Trump, despite all the GOP vote rigging, loses in November. Yes, that is absolutely where we are now. That's WHY these groups have been funded by the rich, that's why they're being mobilized now.

You can pretend this is not happening; you can go on living in some "West Wing" fantasy of civility and compromise; you can "chip in and get a cool sticker" from old Joe and think everything will be all right in the end. But the rule of law no longer prevails in the land; armed bands of extremists are roaming the streets of the nation, bellowing hatred and waiting for the order to escalate their lawless violence to the next level. You think "it can't happen here"? It's happening right now, in front of your eyes. And worse is coming unless people wake up and stop it from happening.

But where is the opposition? Where is the opposition? They're on VACATION until next month, with 20 million Americans out of work, facing ruin, and armed thugs assaulting state capitols while an authoritarian madman urges them on. I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's horrible enough to see your country going down the drain; but it's agonizing and humiliating beyond measure to see it go down without a fight.

 

Chris Floyd is an American journalist.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
