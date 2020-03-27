 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 19 Share on Twitter 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/27/20

Death by President

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Unlike Trump, Covid-19 Won't Catch Me with My Pants Down
Unlike Trump, Covid-19 Won't Catch Me with My Pants Down
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Whether or not Edward R. Murrow warned, never knowingly put an untruth on air, absent reliable presidential leadership, in a world racing, with time itself clinched to its accelerating heart, from an ever increasing tsunami of Coronavirus we need the truth and nothing but the truth - not the high and mighty utterances from a fake messiah mesmerizing masses whose press conference dishonesty portends for global economies, governments and human life, chaos and unnecessary demise.

Time, we choose how we shall allow the age of Trump's and Covid-19 to define us.

Shall we be card-carrying members of a nonsensical rambling me first commander, endorsing himself as sole oversight, without oversight, for $500B? Or is our gold standard, the 40,000 professional RNs, doctors, PAs, Nurse practitioners & anesthetists, respiratory therapists, LPNs (many coming out of retirement) and medical students volunteering their lives to be America's frontline safety net to, like Protestant Medical Missionaries, heal the sick.

Are we now warriors in grocery stores, crossing the aisle to fight over toilet paper and purposely sneeze on produce, or shall we choose to emulate overworked stock clerks restocking shelves raped by hoarders, to soothe the worried suddenly unemployed, rather than emotionally obsessing the stock market into a stomach churning experience for those determined to climb over the weakened by pandemic ignorance, and leave behind our elderly including WWII Veterans - or shall we stand tall like cashiers at checkout frontline, feeling fear but risking their lives so our families can survive.

Will we operate hotlines or cower in silence?

Will we retarget our military proficiency in war, to give structure to the needy, and facilitate construction that feeds, houses and provides hospital beds for the sick and protections for the healers honoring their Hippocratic Oath?

Who better for a command performance in our war with Covid-19 than those who'd never allow bone spurs to keep them from putting themselves in harm's way, so that we are safe from all harm?

Not Wall Street, K Street, Publix or Wendy's CEOs, nor boardroom directors, but those like, Immokalee Workers and delivery truck drivers, are our coast-to-coast highway through Covid-19.

Months before the global attack on humankind by the Coronavirus, a goldrush of warnings were not prospected by the self-proclaimed, chosen one, nor his Acting Administration, perhaps because, for the unwise, even tens of thousands of words, fail to penetrate.

Yet, there exists among us, consequences more devastatingly dangerous than those who have ears but choose not to hear. Yet, choosing to know and understand the facts, is the beginning of our journey beyond immediate threats and Faustus solutions. We must envision, plan and choose what we are to be on the other side of fear, panic and hoarding.

Since October 2019, I've been especially busy, working in New York City and Washington, DC; developing two new theatre projects in NYC, connecting me with Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport; in DC directing several on-camera projects but hearing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus, writing, podcast producing and voiceover work became new priority in my home office/studio.

Nineteen years after the unlearned lessons of 9/11, we are again globally inducted in a manmade war, but unlike world wars, the level of political self-deception, Party denial and the spreading of contagious misinformation are allied with this new viral enemy.

So, let's also heed lessons from 2008, and tell Cruise Lines, bankers like Goldman Sachs whose response after inflicting the Great Recession on us: abort We the People with, we're too big to fail.

Remind Boeing and all flying high on forgotten graves of 737 Max, those who float atop are no more vital than those who board every day to serve.

Yet without rancor or recrimination, let us recognize the tentacles of our own failure to listen to the voices of hungry school children, USDA evicted scientific reason and governors deserted by national power - then euthanize forever, our indifference.

Unlike America's new champion of reason, New York Governor Cuomo, I didn't know Terrence McNally; just an occasional hallway nod and smile, as we passed each other at Manhattan Theater Club in October 1994. Yet, when I was informed of his death, I was devastated.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356
(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 3053 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

trump is a terrorist.

There's no other way to explain his behavior.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 6:00:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 260 articles, 443 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

Thank you for your feedback

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 8:27:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 