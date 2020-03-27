 
 
Daniel Nahmod's Free Positive Music Concerts to Lift Your Spirits, Online Nightly

In addition to washing your hands, here's a way to wash away some of the stress involved in facing a pandemic: attend a free online concert by positive music artist, Daniel Nahmod.

The Positive Music Association states that affirmative lyrics and music have a positive effect on the listener. The benefits of listening to positive music include physical and emotional healing, increased motivation, a sense of connection and unity among others and the natural world, facilitating the process of experiencing grief, sadness, anger or apathy, and an increased sense of well being and joy.

Scientific studies have shown that music can be an effective therapy for: reducing high blood pressure, boosting immunity, enhancing intelligence, and speeding post-stroke recovery. Music can help chronic headache and migraine sufferers reduce the intensity, frequency and duration of the pain, and it can even reduce the amount of morphine required after surgery.

Nahmod is offering twelve free, 30-minute live concerts every evening on his Facebook page, (DanielNahmodUSA) at 6:30 pm PST/9:30 pm EST. The free series continues through March 31, Nahmod is a little more than half way through the series, but the earlier concerts are recorded for your enjoyment!

Here's a sneak preview:

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

  New Content

Perfect visuals to accompany the song. This one gave me tingles. Simply wonderful.

I sent the URL link to a friend who participates in interfaith groups. Hope she can find a way to get this onto a big screen.

As always, thanks for the beauty, Meryl Ann.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 11:32:30 PM

