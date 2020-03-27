Daniel Nahmod's Free Positive Music Concerts to Lift Your Spirits, Online Nightly

In addition to washing your hands, here's a way to wash away some of the stress involved in facing a pandemic: attend a free online concert by positive music artist, Daniel Nahmod.
The Positive Music Association states that affirmative lyrics and music have a positive effect on the listener. The benefits of listening to positive music include physical and emotional healing, increased motivation, a sense of connection and unity among others and the natural world, facilitating the process of experiencing grief, sadness, anger or apathy, and an increased sense of well being and joy.
Scientific studies have shown that music can be an effective therapy for: reducing high blood pressure, boosting immunity, enhancing intelligence, and speeding post-stroke recovery. Music can help chronic headache and migraine sufferers reduce the intensity, frequency and duration of the pain, and it can even reduce the amount of morphine required after surgery.
Nahmod is offering twelve free, 30-minute live concerts every evening on his Facebook page, (DanielNahmodUSA) at 6:30 pm PST/9:30 pm EST. The free series continues through March 31, Nahmod is a little more than half way through the series, but the earlier concerts are recorded for your enjoyment!
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)