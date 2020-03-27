Daniel Nahmod's Free Positive Music Concerts to Lift Your Spirits, Online Nightly



Daniel Nahmod

(Image by Daniel Nahmod) Details DMCA



The Positive Music Association states that affirmative lyrics and music have a positive effect on the listener. The benefits of listening to positive music include physical and emotional healing, increased motivation, a sense of connection and unity among others and the natural world, facilitating the process of experiencing grief, sadness, anger or apathy, and an increased sense of well being and joy.

Scientific studies have shown that music can be an effective therapy for: reducing high blood pressure, boosting immunity, enhancing intelligence, and speeding post-stroke recovery. Music can help chronic headache and migraine sufferers reduce the intensity, frequency and duration of the pain, and it can even reduce the amount of morphine required after surgery.

Nahmod is offering twelve free, 30-minute live concerts every evening on his Facebook page, (DanielNahmodUSA) at 6:30 pm PST/9:30 pm EST. The free series continues through March 31, Nahmod is a little more than half way through the series, but the earlier concerts are recorded for your enjoyment!

Here's a sneak preview: