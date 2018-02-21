- Advertisement -

Many are convinced that on this day in 1954, President Eisenhower was whisked away by his aides for a meeting with visitors from the Pleiades, and at the meeting, he signed a treaty with The Greys.

Others say he had emergency dental surgery. There was a news report that day that he had died.

President Dwight Eisenhower held a secret meeting with extraterrestrial visitors during the early hours of February 21, 1954, while on a "vacation" to Palm Springs in California, according to UFO and alien conspiracy theorists. He went "missing" after he was whisked away secretly to Edwards Air Force Base and was not seen until he appeared at a church service in Los Angeles the next Sunday morning. - Advertisement - The official explanation of his mysterious "disappearance" was that he had to undergo an emergency dental surgery. The abrupt disappearance of the president was so unusual that it fueled speculation about an illness or death in the media. The speculation became so intense that the rumors had to be dispelled by the president's press secretary, James Haggerty, who told incredulous reporters at a press conference that Eisenhower had damaged a tooth cap while eating fried chicken and had to undergo emergency surgery.

A letter from Gerald Light claims he witnessed the event personally.

