Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Daily Inspiration — What Work Could Be

Untitled drawing
You have to work for a living
(Image by me)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I have long accepted this as true and right. It is part of the cultural water I swim in. But today I find it goes against the grain of my deeper values. It is a denigration of work and a denigration of living.

Everyone deserves to live. No one should starve or freeze on the street. This applies without conditions to all.

Work consists of whatever a body is obliged to do. Play consists of whatever a body is not obliged to do. -- Mark Twain

Many people are generous; they find joy and fulfillment serving one another, in large ways and small. We can organize our economy around faith in the citizens' goodness, rather than the assumption that people are lazy and selfish by nature.

When you coerce a man to work, when you tell him that work is unpleasant, that he must suffer or die--of course he comes to hate his job and hate his employer.

Real work isn't degrading. It isn't dishonest. It's not at someone else's expense, and it involves no coercion, either of or by the worker.

Real work makes us feel good about ourselves and connected to those we care about.

We are all serving the god of capitalism. What if we served one another instead?

In practice it might looks like this:

  • A guaranteed universal income, sufficient live modestly with health and security.
  • Public employment: a guaranteed job for anyone who wants one, doing public service of his or her choosing, maintaining infrastructure or providing social services, creating art or scholarship.
  • In fact, people should be encouraged to write their own job descriptions, with liberal oversight and generous approval.
  • An expansion of the idea of public utilities: banking, housing, internet, and transportation become free public services. Basic personal energy needs might also be free, including energy efficiency, energy conservation, and recycling services.

Right-to-serve (3)
Right-to-serve (3)
(Image by me)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

In an economic system based on competition, most of us end up doing work that is in opposition to someone else's work. In other words, we occupy ourselves in thwarting one another. It's zero-sum economics.


For example, public relations, advertising, messaging and propaganda.


For example, "managers" who see their job as making sure the people under them do what they don't want to do.


For example, an army of insurance actuaries whose job is to minimize medical reimbursements, and an army of assistants in hospital clerks and administrators whose job it is to fill out paperwork for insurance companies.


For example, lawyers fighting for more money for corporation X against lawyers fighting for more money for corporation Y.


For example, web programmers and designers whose bottom line is how much time they can convince you to spend looking at their screen rather than the other company's screen. (...and rather than spending time doing anything at all away from the screen.)

Thanks for this, Josh!

I have often thought about the fact that most people seem to be engaged in work/jobs they don't like. But what if they all switched their jobs with someone who loved that particular job? The same work would get done, and people would be happier!

I used to have a housekeeper who always said she LOVED to clean a house - particularly someone else's house that she didn't have to watch get messed up after she was done...I was not as fond of housekeeping, so I just taught an art class, which I loved, and used that money to pay her, and we were both happy.

I think everyone wants to "work" at the thing that they love and feel good about. Even dogs want to "work", according to yogi/dog trainer Paul Owens (the original "Dog Whisperer")...and little kids love to work, too. My granddaughter couldn't have been more excited about the broom and dustpan we got her when she was 3!

Life purpose "work" is not a job, it's a vocation that feels like play and satisfies the soul...Joseph Campbell's wisdom encouraged us to "follow your bliss."


