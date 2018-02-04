

You have to work for a living

(Image by me) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

I have long accepted this as true and right. It is part of the cultural water I swim in. But today I find it goes against the grain of my deeper values. It is a denigration of work and a denigration of living.

Everyone deserves to live. No one should starve or freeze on the street. This applies without conditions to all.