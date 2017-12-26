If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, infinite, for man has closed himself up, till he sees all things through narrow chinks of his cavern.
--William Blake
Speak the truth, and all things alive or brute are vouchers, and the very roots of the grass underground there, do seem to stir and move to bear you witness.
-- R.W. Emerson
I gave up writing -- there is already too much truth in the world -- an over-production which apparently cannot be consumed!
