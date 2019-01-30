Daily Inspiration — Go to bed!

Science has determined that going to bed early and rising early makes you happy. Or maybe it's the genes that make you an early riser that make you happy. Or maybe it's the genes that make you go to bed early, and then going to bed early makes you happy. It's hard to tell these things.
Early to bed and early to rise
Makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise
- Ben Franklin? Mathew Henry? John Clarke?
God scatters beauty as he scatters flowers
IS it not better at an early hour
In its calm cell to rest the weary head,
While birds are singing and while blooms the bower,
Than sit the fire out and go starv'd to bed?
-- Walter Savage Landor, born this day in 1775
O'er the wide earth, and tells us all are ours.
A hundred lights in every temple burn,
And at each shrine I bend my knee in turn.
-- Walter Savage Landor
opednews.com
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
Series: "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 331083