Daily Inspiration — Go to bed!

Makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise

- Ben Franklin? Mathew Henry? John Clarke? Science has determined that going to bed early and rising early makes you happy. Or maybe it's the genes that make you an early riser that make you happy. Or maybe it's the genes that make you go to bed early, and then going to bed early makes you happy. It's hard to tell these things. IS it not better at an early hour

In its calm cell to rest the weary head,

While birds are singing and while blooms the bower,

Than sit the fire out and go starv'd to bed? -- Walter Savage Landor, born this day in 1775

Joseph Ducreux, 1773

(Image by Joseph Ducreux) Details DMCA

O'er the wide earth, and tells us all are ours.

A hundred lights in every temple burn,

And at each shrine I bend my knee in turn. -- Walter Savage Landor

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.

Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)



