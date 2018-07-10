The idea that, before we were born, we each chose our bodies, our DNA, and our individual situation from a perspective of foreknowledge -- this is an empowering paradigm and leads to good principles for living, whether or not it is literally true.
Ray Maor was a computer programmer before he stopped eating for a year and found his calling as a charismatic teacher for self-realization.
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
