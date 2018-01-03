- Advertisement -

By and large, willpower doesn't work. When you're ready for a new habit, it will become difficult, then impossible to maintain the old one. In fact, one good application of willpower is to force yourself to continue in an old habit that feels wrong, to allow yourself to feel deeply the motivation to change.

When people set out to lose weight by sticking to a diet, over 95% of them fail. Most actually gain weight after a short initial period of success. Feeling like a failure is part of the pattern that keeps the weight in place, and the harder you try to force yourself, the greater the resistance.

Other attempts to impose change on yourself are almost as futile. Perhaps you can encourage growth and transformation by focusing more awareness on your moment-to-moment experience. But to some extent, even focused awareness is a gift.





Resolve nothing. You are already on exactly the right path, even if you don't know where it is taking you along the way.