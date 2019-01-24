Daily Inspiration — Deep Thinker from a Culture We Find Strange

- Advertisement -

You and I believe in Science because we were born into a 20th Century Western culture. John Donne, born this day in 1572, believed in Christianity, for just the same reason. Starting from our own framework of thought, we seek to expand the reach of logic and make sense of our world. Donne was doing the same thing, with his wide-ranging and fecund mind. Today, we easily perceive the limits of Donne's theological cosmology. Perhaps he can help us perceive the limits of our own.

Image of her whom I love, more than she,

Whose fair impression in my faithful heart

Makes me her medal, and makes her love me,

As Kings do coins, to which their stamps impart

The value: go, and take my heart from hence,

Which now is grown too great and good for me:

Honours oppress weak spirits, and our sense

Strong objects dull; the more, the less we see.

When you are gone, and Reason gone with you,

Then Fantasy is queen and soul, and all;

She can present joys meaner than you do;

Convenient, and more proportional.

So, if I dream I have you, I have you,

For, all our joys are but fantastical.

And so I 'scape the pain, for pain is true;

And sleep which locks up sense, doth lock out all.

After a such fruition I shall wake,

And, but the waking, nothing shall repent;

And shall to love more thankful sonnets make

Than if more honour, tears, and pains were spent.

But dearest heart, and dearer image, stay;

Alas, true joys at best are dream enough;

Though you stay here you pass too fast away:

For even at first life's taper is a snuff. Filled with her love, may I be rather grown

Mad with much heart, than idiot with none.

John Donne