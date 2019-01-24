 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Deep Thinker from a Culture We Find Strange

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (41 fans)
- Advertisement -

You and I believe in Science because we were born into a 20th Century Western culture. John Donne, born this day in 1572, believed in Christianity, for just the same reason. Starting from our own framework of thought, we seek to expand the reach of logic and make sense of our world. Donne was doing the same thing, with his wide-ranging and fecund mind. Today, we easily perceive the limits of Donne's theological cosmology. Perhaps he can help us perceive the limits of our own.

Image of her whom I love, more than she,
Whose fair impression in my faithful heart
Makes me her medal, and makes her love me,
As Kings do coins, to which their stamps impart
The value: go, and take my heart from hence,
Which now is grown too great and good for me:
Honours oppress weak spirits, and our sense
Strong objects dull; the more, the less we see.

When you are gone, and Reason gone with you,
Then Fantasy is queen and soul, and all;
She can present joys meaner than you do;
Convenient, and more proportional.
So, if I dream I have you, I have you,
For, all our joys are but fantastical.
And so I 'scape the pain, for pain is true;
And sleep which locks up sense, doth lock out all.

After a such fruition I shall wake,
And, but the waking, nothing shall repent;
And shall to love more thankful sonnets make
Than if more honour, tears, and pains were spent.
But dearest heart, and dearer image, stay;
Alas, true joys at best are dream enough;
Though you stay here you pass too fast away:
For even at first life's taper is a snuff.Filled with her love, may I be rather grown
Mad with much heart, than idiot with none.

- Advertisement -

John Donne

We recognize that Donne's language and usage are different from our own, and it may not be possible to separate this from our difference in framework of our thought. I therefore tread gingerly on the road of interpretation.

What I get from the first stanza is that Donne is steeped in humility, afraid that the love which has overtaken him is force greater than he can bear, and he is in danger of breaking. In the second stanza, he seeks the relationship between two parts of himself, the reasoning part which relates to the world of common experience, and the inner world of imagination. In the third, he associates joy with the imagined world and suffering with the outer. In the end, I think he comes down on the side of fantasy, where love is more real and more dependable, though he recognizes that to think so is flirting with madness.

- Advertisement -

I sense there is more here than I am apprehending, and I welcome your thoughts and interpretations.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Absorb this into your world-view (Article) (# of views) 01/24/2019
Freedom of the Press in the Age of JFK (Article) (# of views) 01/21/2019
Daily Inspiration — The Measure of All Things (Article) (# of views) 01/21/2019
View All 353 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 325618   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 