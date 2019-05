- Advertisement - As long as you read this poem

I will be writing it.

I am writing it here and now,

before your eye,

although you can't see me.

Perhaps you'll dismiss this as a verbal trick,

the joke is you're wrong;

the real trick

is pretending this is something

fixed and solid,

external to both of us.

I tell you better:

I will keep on

writing this poem for you even after I'm dead. Alden Nowlan

M. C. Escher

(Image by Amazon.com)

