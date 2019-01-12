Daily Inspiration — Physics and the Unphysical

- Advertisement -



Russell Targ was a laser physicist before he got interested in paranormal experiments. For 25 years, he headed a group at Stanford Research Institute that had a contract with the CIA to do intelligence work via psychic visualization. The reliability of what their "remote viewers" reported was not comparable to someone who actually goes to the place and looks at what's there, but in cases where it was impossible to do that, remote viewing provided important clues often enough to be useful.

In this video, he reports stunning success, including pinpointing the exact location of the car that kidnapped Patty Hearst. In controlled statistical tests, several of their remote viewers achieved performance ruled out as chance at the probability level of 1 in a million.

