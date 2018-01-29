Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Daily Inspiration — Whose money? Our money!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/29/18

Become a Fan
  (41 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Aliens land in San Juan and see devastation everywhere, downed poles and rubble of fallen buildings remain months after Hurricane Maria. They ask their human guide to help them understand.

"I guess there isn't enough manpower to clean up this huge mess."

____"No, actually there are lots of unemployed construction workers in San Juan who would like nothing better than to take this up."

"So there must be a shortage of building material?"

- Advertisement -

____"No, actually we have warehouses full of surplus material."

"So why isn't this mess being repaired? Where is the bottleneck?"

____"Well, you see, there are these pieces of green paper, and we all have agreed to use them when we decide how"."

- Advertisement -

"Beam me up, Scottie. There's no intelligent life on this planet."

[I first heard this joke from Ellen Brown.]

It's not just Puerto Rico--the entire American economy has been languishing for decades. The unemployment rate is so high that our government dares not report it accurately. People who don't have a job feel desperately insecure, and people who hate their jobs won't look for another one because they think this is just the way things have to be.


The purpose of money is to lubricate the exchange of goods and services, to make it easy for people to offer their labor and to get what they need. It isn't working. Jeff Bezos and Lloyd Blankfein have more little pieces of green paper than they know what to do with, while some of the rest of us wonder how we can get enough of them to pay our rent.


Call your Congressman! Tell him to print more money!

- Advertisement -


Well, actually it may be too late for that--about 104 years too late. While our Constitution assigns to Congress the exclusive power "To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof," there was a bill passed by a handful of Congressmen who snuck into the Capitol on Christmas eve, 1913, and gave this power to a private consortium of banks called the Federal Reserve.


So it's the Fed that decides how much money the US economy needs. Maybe they're making the decision in the long-term best interest of the American citizen; or maybe they'e considering the long-term best interest of the Fed's member banks".


But we're not without resources to repair this situation. We want to offer our services to one another. We want to receive what our neighbors have to offer. If greenbacks are in short supply, we can mediate the exchange with something else. Barter. Skills banks. Credit unions. Community-based currencies. Here are stories of how eleven American communities took the matter in hand and created money from thin air. Number two is my home town.


There's nothing magic about it. Any community that can offer value can create money.

cascadia-hour-currency-jc
cascadia-hour-currency-jc
(Image by John A Goughlin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Science advances; the scientific world-view remains stuck (Article) (# of views) 01/28/2018
Daily Inspiration — A Strange, Wild Song (Article) (# of views) 01/27/2018
Daily Inspiration — Science in its Place (Article) (# of views) 01/26/2018
View All 111 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 111318   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364

(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 16 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2209 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I'm just sitting here watching this movie, DIRTY MONEY. Makes me want to cry, the corruption is so bad.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 5:07:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 13 fans, 6 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1343 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Money has become more important far beyond its value for making the exchange of goods easier. Capitalism makes it a deity. The push for neighborhood exchange of food, goods and services is from whence meaningful change to our government and a more moral, compassionate society will come.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 6:51:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 