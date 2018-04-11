- Advertisement -

There is the story of an Indian peasant, known to those in his village as a pious, humble, simple soul. He had a son with vision and ambition who went far away to Tibet, and came home after many years of study, a man of many talents. Among other things, he had learned to walk on water. Proudly he started to show his simple, ignorant father how he could walk across the foaming river which passed near the village. He was halfway across when the swirling water frightened him. He fell and would have drowned, but his father calmly walked out, picked him out of the water and carried him to shore.



sketch by Leonardo

(Image by Wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA



"Father!", the young man exclaimed, "I didn't know you could do that."

"My son, that is the difference between us. You know a great many things and I know nothing at all except what is required of me."

-- as told by Shamcher Bryn Beorse