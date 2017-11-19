

Light tracks

Ask first: where is the core of my passion? When you have an answer in which you feel some confidence, cultivate the creation that evolves from your inspiration. Put your all into realizing your vision, knowing all the while that it will not take shape as in the purity of your imagination, but will be transformed, in small ways or perhaps profoundly, by your own growth and by the world into which it seeks its place.

This is as near as you might come to knowing your life's mission.

-- Josh Mitteldorf

