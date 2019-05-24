Daily Inspiration — Turning Point



Fu

After a time of decay comes the turning point. The eternal effulgence has receded gradually into shadow, and now begins its return. Deep transformation is already under way, not brought about by force but by a confluence of sources, unseen because they are dispersed. The movement is natural, arising spontaneously. It is profoundly difficult, yet demands no conscious effort. Awareness and intention can facilitate acceptance of change, but the change is inevitable, because it grows from an order that transcends individual will. The unfamiliar is disorienting, and fear is a natural response; but you may trust that no harm will accrue to you or your loved ones.

- paraphrased from the Wilhelm translation of the I Ching (hexagram 24) by JJM