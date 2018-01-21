If life is a dream, is it your dream or mine?
And why should our two worlds agree?
An answer avails if we hew to the line
That I really am you, and you're me.
Though it seems that we're separate (and you feel the same)
"One great soul" is a great leap of trust--
Still, I sense we do no more than play at life's game,
Souls are core, and our bodies a crust.
If together we've dreamed up this life, with its flaws
And its numberless wonders untold,
We can rein back our species to mind Nature's laws
Who can say what new worlds will unfold?
-- Josh Mitteldorf