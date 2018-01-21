Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Intersubjective Bootstrap

If life is a dream, is it your dream or mine?
And why should our two worlds agree?
An answer avails if we hew to the line
That I really am you, and you're me.
Though it seems that we're separate (and you feel the same)
"One great soul" is a great leap of trust--
Still, I sense we do no more than play at life's game,
Souls are core, and our bodies a crust.

emotionally-intelligent-people
emotionally-intelligent-people
(Image by Many copies on the Net, with no clear source)   Permission   Details   DMCA

If together we've dreamed up this life, with its flaws
And its numberless wonders untold,
We can rein back our species to mind Nature's laws
Who can say what new worlds will unfold?

-- Josh Mitteldorf

 

Josh Mitteldorf

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
 

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


I love it, Josh. This is brilliant and cuts to the very core of existence. I too believe in nature.

This just in: HERE

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 12:43:20 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Josh,

Yes!

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 4:31:20 PM

