If life is a dream, is it your dream or mine?

And why should our two worlds agree?

An answer avails if we hew to the line

That I really am you, and you're me.

Though it seems that we're separate (and you feel the same)

"One great soul" is a great leap of trust--

Still, I sense we do no more than play at life's game,

Souls are core, and our bodies a crust.





-- Josh Mitteldorf