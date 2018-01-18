- Advertisement -

WHEN our five-angled spears, that pierced the world

And drew its life-blood, faint before the wall

Which hems its secret splendour--when we fall,

Lance broken, banner furled,

Before that calm invincible defence

Whereon our folly hurled

The piteous armies of intelligence--

Then, often-times, we know

How conquering mercy to the battle field

Comes through the darkness, freely to besto

The prize for which we fought

Not knowing what we sought,

And salve the wounds of those who would not yield.



Picasso's Don Quixote

(Image by Picasso) Permission Details DMCA



And did you think, he saith

As to and fro he goes the trenches through,

My heart impregnable, that you must bring

The ballisters of faith

Their burning bolts to fling,

And all the cunning intricate device

Of human wit,

One little breach to make

That so you might attain to enter it?

Nay, on the other side

Love's undefended postern is set wide:

But thus it is I woo

My dearest sons, that an ignoble ease

Shall never please,

Nor any smooth and open way entice.

Armed would I have them come

Against the mighty bastions of their home;

Out of high failure win

Their way within,

And from my conquering hand their birthright take.

-- Evelyn Underhill