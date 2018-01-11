- Advertisement -

He who craves the light of God neglects his ease for ardor, his life for love--knowing that contentment is the shadow not the light. The great yearning that sweeps eternity is a yearning to praise, a yearning to serve. And when the waves of that yearning swell in our souls all the barriers are pushed aside: the crust of callousness, the hysteria of vanity, the orgies of arrogance.

-- Abraham Joshua Heschel, born this day in 1907



snow-pines

