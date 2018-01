- Advertisement -

Let us disperse from our aloofness and serve the weak who made us strong, and cleanse the country in which we live. Let us teach this miserable nation to smile and rejoice with heaven's bounty and glory of life and freedom.

-- Kahlil Gibran, born this day in 1883



Gibran was an artist as well as a poet

(Image by Kahlil Gibran) Permission Details DMCA



The "I" in me, my friend, dwells in the house of silence,

and therein it shall remain for ever more,

unperceived, unapproachable.