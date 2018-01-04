- Advertisement -

Hide all your snares, vain town

Gilded with cross and crown,

Lest your foul streams deter

The day's new worshiper.

Break in my heart, O chains,

Your self-inflicted pains,

And every shackle fall

From me for good and all.

Let the grey dawn propose

Conjunction with the rose,

And the blue noon fulfill

indolently its will.

Where the warm vales repeat

The ecstasy of heat,

And the slow forest heaves

in transport all its leaves,

i can uplift my eyes

To th'enduring paradise,

And cast white flames in the air

Of proud unsecret prayer.

A E Coppard, born this day in 1878



Roscoff, Normandy

(Image by Josh Mitteldorf) Permission Details DMCA

