Daily Inspiration — The Paradox of Effort

It is not by our struggle that we win passage to the promised land,
but perhaps it is our struggle that convinces us we deserve it.

-- Josh Mitteldorf

Archive of the Daily Inspiration

Desert hiking
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
 

