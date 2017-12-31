It is not by our struggle that we win passage to the promised land,
but perhaps it is our struggle that convinces us we deserve it.
-- Josh Mitteldorf
Archive of the Daily Inspiration
opednews.com
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
Series: "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 83931
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author
and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
|
|