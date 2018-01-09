Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Giuliano’s Four Laws

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (40 fans)


Rocks and blurry waves
(Image by Petr Kratochvil, PublicDomainPictures.net)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Law #1 : Any law for the operation of the universe will eventually be superseded by a better or more refined law, including this one.

Law #2 : In science, what we don't know we don't know expands faster than what we know we don't know which expands faster than what we know.

Law #3 : What we know is based on distinctions we create or learn from others. Knowing is the aftermath of creating distinctions. The distinctions are somehow materialized by ourselves from what we know we don't know and sometimes from what we don't know we don't know.

Law #4 : I don't know how all this works.

- Advertisement -

Vince Giuliano

My eighth grade English teacher taught me,
"The more you know, the more you know you don't know."
But she was missing the part that pertains to hubris, Rumsfeld's unknown unknowns.
I think Vince and Donald are right about the human tendency to make too much of what we know.
Mark Twain had it right:
"It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so."

Expect the unexpected. --JJM

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — On Water (Article) (# of views) 01/09/2018
Daily Inspiration — Together We Reclaim Our Humanity (Article) (# of views) 01/06/2018
Daily Inspiration — What is Depression? (Article) (# of views) 01/05/2018
View All 91 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 92714   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 8 fans, 830 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We are a cocky bunch of apes, aren't we?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 2:29:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1762 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Cocky and narcissistic enough to claim a God in our image.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 4:54:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 