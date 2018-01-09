

Rocks and blurry waves

Law #2 : In science, what we don't know we don't know expands faster than what we know we don't know which expands faster than what we know.

Law #3 : What we know is based on distinctions we create or learn from others. Knowing is the aftermath of creating distinctions. The distinctions are somehow materialized by ourselves from what we know we don't know and sometimes from what we don't know we don't know.

Law #4 : I don't know how all this works.

Vince Giuliano

My eighth grade English teacher taught me,

"The more you know, the more you know you don't know."

But she was missing the part that pertains to hubris, Rumsfeld's unknown unknowns.

I think Vince and Donald are right about the human tendency to make too much of what we know.

Mark Twain had it right:

"It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so."

Expect the unexpected. --JJM