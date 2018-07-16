Daily Inspiration — Re-conceiving Depression

- Advertisement -

I'm sure the experience and the causes vary deeply from one person to the next. Here is a view that counterposes against the medical model that most of us have been exposed to.

Laura Delano was a highly successful student who got swallowed by the Harvard student health system, treated with a cocktail of different pharmaceuticals, as her ability to cope with daily life spiraled downward. Ten years later, she took it on herself to taper off her meds, and endured a year and a half of even worse pain and new symptoms. Then she began to heal. She now runs The Inner Compass, an community to support people looking for alternatives to medical treatment.

In this interview, she talks to Charles Eisenstein. Their thesis, in a nutshell, is that many problems identified as psychological actually derive from a mismatch between a person's deep sensitivity about what it is to be human and the expectations of their social environment. They go on to describe ways in which treating the issue as biochemical invalidates the patient's experience, and sometime can worsen or at least complicate the issue with the message "there's something wrong with you." Charles and Laura (I agree) cite evidence that data reported in medical journals about the effectiveness of antidepressants are distorted by economic interests, and that alternatives to pharmacology are not compared on a level playing field.

There's a segment at the end where Charles asks Laura, "What would you say if you could go back and talk to your 13-year-old self?" Laura responds:

