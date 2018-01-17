Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Underground Cities

Since ancient times, there have been whole cities built underground. Derinkuyu in Turkey is nearly 2,800 years old, with room for 20,000 residents, extending 200 feet below the surface.


Derinkuyu Underground City is an ancient multilevel underground city in the Derinkuyu district in Nevsehir Province, Turkey. (Credit: ralucahphotography.ro/Getty Images)
(Image by history.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There are 1200 interconnecting tunnels under Orvietto, Italy, about 2500 years old.

In the 13th Century AD, a holy city was built within the salt mines under Wieliczka, Poland.


Chapel in the cathedral carved out of the rock salt in Wieliczka salt mine. (Credit: DeAgostini/Getty Images)
(Image by history.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In the 1960s, the Chinese government built a bomb shelter for a million people under the streets of Beijing.

A mural dedicated to the workers who dug the tunnels that later became the Beijing Underground City in Beijing, China. (Credit: Bryan Chan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
(Image by history.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Damanhur is a present-day holy site, built under Northern Italy, inspired by one man and constructed over 40 years, smaller than the cities described above, but with an aesthetic and spiritual breadth of vision.


(Image by wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Are there secret underground cities today with a more sinister purpose? According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, there have been many occasions in recent decades when the world barely escaped nuclear holocaust, several times by the decision of a single military officer to defy orders and refuse to launch missiles. Forbes has identified 2,043 billionaires in the world. The "black budget" of the US is reported to exceed the entire budget passed by Congress each year. There are trillions of dollars unaccounted for just in the last decade. There are rumors about underground bunkers, perhaps whole cities underground where self-styled Noahs are laying a foundation so they can begin the world anew after nuclear war or global ecosystem collapse or any number of fragilities to which our entire civilization might succumb.

It is ironic that we know so much about vast underground cities from the ancient past, but we have only rumors that even vaster facilities have been built in the present era. Peter Dale Scott has researched a secret American plan for continuity of government. Here is where the American military command will survive during a nuclear war:

bunker01
(Image by NY Post)   Permission   Details   DMCA

More on underground cities in history
Mt Yamantau is where Vladimir Putin is rumored to have an underground safe haven.
Raven Rock is an underground Pentagon facility in south central Pennsylvania.
Something on the scale of a city is under Denver Airport
Greenbrier, WV is home to a sprawling underground city where the US Congress could retreat in the event of nuclear war.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
 

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 