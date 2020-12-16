Republished from China Rising Radio Sinoland

CYNTHIA CHUNG OF RISING TIDE FOUNDATION DISCUSSES HER RESEARCH, JOURNALISM AND PASSIONS ON CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND 201216

I am truly honored to have Ms. Cynthia Chung on the show today. Our discussion revolves around several of her articles that I read. First, a little bit about Cynthia,

Cynthia is editor and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation. She has lectured on the topics of Schiller's aesthetics, Shakespeare's tragedies, Roman history, the Florentine renaissance among other subjects. She is also a writer for Strategic Culture Foundation, with a focus on post-WWII history and counter-intelligence.

Cynthia's website, journalism and social media are listed here,

Website: https://risingtidefoundation.net

Journalism: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here

Here are Cynthia's articles I studied and which we discuss today,

HSBC Never Left the Dope Trade nor the Crown: Why HSBC Is No 'Victim Institution' in the Huawei Case

Click Here

Sugar and Spice and Everything Vice: the Empire's Sin City of London

Click Here

On Roosevelt and Stalin: What Revisionist Historians Want Us to Forget

Click Here

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).