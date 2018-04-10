Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Crony Corruption in Trumpworld

By       Message Tom Hastings       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/10/18

Author 44075

From LA Progressive

From youtube.com: EPA to reverse Obama-era limits on cars' greenhouse gas emissions {MID-278167}
EPA to reverse Obama-era limits on cars' greenhouse gas emissions
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Scott Pruitt flies first class international with his entourage to Paris for a couple of days -- just to party -- and then on to Morocco for one day to promote the sale of liquefied natural gas produced by a crony -- a lobbyist for the LNG company that gives Pruitt a sweetheart deal on a fancy place to stay in Washington DC.

Pruitt is head of the EPA, not the Department of Energy or Commerce. He has no official business pushing LNG, yet the entire trip for him and his crew of sleazy associates was paid for by those of us who pony up every paycheck and every April -- you, the American taxpayer. Turns out Trump's buddy, billionaire Carl Icahn, was the majority stockholder in the LNG corporation. Crony corruption.

Pruitt was basically installed by Trump as head of the Environmental Protection Agency with a stated mission to undermine, subvert, and reverse the EPA core mission. To rich Republicans -- well, perhaps to most Republicans -- the environment is simply a dumping ground for toxics, hazardous waste, and other effluents of industry. Why? So that their corporations don't have to pay clean-up costs either in prevention or remediation. The rich ones profit. The poor ones vote to get back dirty jobs that have gone overseas where environmental laws and labor laws are nonexistent or toothless. Crony corruption coupled with a devil's bargain.

- Advertisement -

To make certain that no fraudulent stone was unturned, Pruitt signed off on massive pay raises for loyalists, lied and denied that he did so on Fox News, and remains untouched by the "You're fired" King. Crony corruption.

Ah, they all do it. And? Trump came in claiming he would "drain the swamp." Liar. The swamp is crawling with worse than anything since Mobutu Sese Seka. Crony corruption.

That Trump himself refuses to make public his tax returns, refuses to divest himself in any way from his corporate profit-taking related to his public office, and that so many of his appointees are wallowing in seamy travel, insider fraud, and shady foreign connections, makes this just part of the Washington wallpaper, right? You hear Trump the carny barker candidate and you elect him -- WTF do you expect?

- Advertisement -

Naturally, Trump just said Pruitt was "doing a great job." Crony corruption.

Even the Trump White House has criticized Pruitt's ethics. Huh? We are on Full Oxymoron Alert when we hear the phrase Trump Ethical Standards, yet it happened. Still, at least so far, Pruitt's in his gig, swinging his wrecking ball at environmental and ethics rules literally left and right. Crony corruption.

Nixon was Mr. Clean by comparison. Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld made $millions off their policies while they ruled and yet never quite exuded the moral and ethical swampy stench we now endure from Team Trump.

Crony corruption. Do we deserve better? Certainly our children and grandchildren do.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Tom H. Hastings is core faculty in the Portland State University graduate program in Conflict Resolution, a founding member of Whitefeather Peace House, Director of PeaceVoice, author of several books on nonviolence, on the governing council of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trumped Up Treason

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 