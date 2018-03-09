On March 6, Ivan Pernar, a Croatian member of Parliament, delivered this excellent speech, which clearly and concisely explains the immorality of Ahed al-Tamimi's imprisonment in under four minutes. Pernar points out that the removal of witnesses to her trial is in order to "hide the truth of what is happening in Occupied Palestine...the abuse of people, looting, robbery of Palestinian land, mass evicions, house demolitions, torture of people and the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation authorities."
He notes that the recent arrest and imprisonment of ten members of Tamimi's family is actually "revenge." He says that the source of the problems is the fact that Israel does not respect international law, noting specific UN resolutions being disregarded.
Finally, he poignantly explains his own feelings of shame and embarrassment over the fact that his country proposes buying used F-16's from Israel, "planes that were previously dropping bombs upon the heads of Palestinian children."
Pernar (32) founded the Alliance for Change party in 2011, which later became Human Shield, a populistpolitical party and activist group which fights foreclosures by occupying property and forming a "human shield." He has been arrested for engaging in passive resistance against forced evictions in Croatia.
