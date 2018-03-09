Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Croatian MP: Get Ahed Tamimi out of prison and put Netanyahu in

On March 6, Ivan Pernar, a Croatian member of Parliament, delivered this excellent speech, which clearly and concisely explains the immorality of Ahed al-Tamimi's imprisonment in under four minutes. Pernar points out that the removal of witnesses to her trial is in order to "hide the truth of what is happening in Occupied Palestine...the abuse of people, looting, robbery of Palestinian land, mass evicions, house demolitions, torture of people and the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation authorities."

He notes that the recent arrest and imprisonment of ten members of Tamimi's family is actually "revenge." He says that the source of the problems is the fact that Israel does not respect international law, noting specific UN resolutions being disregarded.

Finally, he poignantly explains his own feelings of shame and embarrassment over the fact that his country proposes buying used F-16's from Israel, "planes that were previously dropping bombs upon the heads of Palestinian children."

Pernar (32) founded the Alliance for Change party in 2011, which later became Human Shield, a populist political party and activist group which fights foreclosures by occupying property and forming a "human shield." He has been arrested for engaging in passive resistance against forced evictions in Croatia.

Ivan Pernar speech about Ahed al-Tamimi in Croatian parliament Ivan Pernar, a Croatian MP, delivered this speech about Ahed al-Tamimi today in parliament. Ivan Pernar (born 14 October 1985) is a Croatian politician and anti-eviction activist. In June...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Walid Zaher)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

A+ presentation, that I can only hope the is seen by as many fellow humans as possible.


P.S. I'd like to know what the two animated characters in the background were saying to each other, and why they weren't paying attention.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 9:27:36 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Yep, I wondered the same...i gather they are the equivalent of our GOP, LOL

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 10:11:02 PM

Lois Gagnon

Good for him! More people in his type of position in all countries need to speak out in solidarity with Ahed and the Palestinian people.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 9:45:18 PM

