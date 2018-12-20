 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Credit where credit's due: Trump Does Something Right for Once

By Dave Lindorff

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/20/18

Author 63
  (84 fans)
By Dave Lindorff

From commons.wikimedia.org: Azaz Syria during the Syrian Civil War Missing front of House {MID-336915}
Bringing 'stability' to Syria?
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

It's entertaining to read and watch the collective horror being expressed in the US media and the Congress as President Trump unexpectedly calls for a quick end to US military involvement in Syria, where for years US forces and CIA-trained fighters have been wreaking havoc and death and sowing chaos in a doomed effort to oust Syrian dictator Basher al-Assad from power.

There's the New York Times, still grimly trying to gin up a new Cold War with Russia, huffing in an editorial that the president is ignoring his own advisors like National Security Director John Bolton (this is a bad thing?) and the recommendations of his generals and his Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (isn't Trump the commander in chief?). There's Sen. Lindsay Graham, whom the Times says feels Congress has been "blindsided" by the president's decision to pull out 2000 US troops from Syria within 30 days -- the same Graham who never was troubled by US presidents sending troops into other countries without Congressional approval, but who for some bizarre reason doesn't like having them brought home without permission.

I even heard a reporter and a host on NPR yesterday agreeing that the president, in ordering the US out of Syria, was "ignoring the wishes" of his generals in the Pentagon, whom we were told, "want the US to stay in Syria for years" to "provide stability" in the region.

Really. Stability!

Have these people looked at the photos of Syria over the years of US involvement in that nation's brutal civil war? Have they seen the cities bombed to rubble by US aircraft? The hospitals struck? Have they observed the hundreds of thousands of refugees streaming out of that country desperate to flee the violence often caused by the US directly, or by forces backed by US special forces and CIA trainers -- forces that include elements of the same Al Qaeda movement that the US is supposedly fighting in places like Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere in our country's endless "War" on terror?

I say it's entertaining to listen to and to read the horror expressed in the corporate media over this sudden Trump volte-face on Syria, but really, it's not that funny.

Who knows why Trump is suddenly turning from wantonly launching waves of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syrian urban targets to calling an end to US military operations in that benighted land. Whatever the reasons, though, it is a long-overdue right move.

Some articles have noted that the US intervention in Syria was begun by President Obama with a bombing attack in 2014, which is true. These articles have gone on to sometimes add that Obama's invasion was an "illegal" action because it was launched without Congressional approval. This is actually wrong. It is an illegal US war, but not because of a lack of Congressional authorization but because it violates international law"

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to: https://thiscantbehappening.net/credit-where-credits-due-trump-does-something-right-for-once/

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books
 

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 4 fans, 2 articles, 526 comments
This is wonderful ! This is the reason some progressives supported him, knowing how awful he can be otherwise.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:29:43 AM

Allan Wayne

Author 21546
(Member since Sep 9, 2008), 8 fans, 85 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1157 comments, 105 diaries
King James Bible: Acts 9:3
And as he journeyed, he came near Damascus: and suddenly there shined round about him a light from heaven:


Not likely, but nevertheless...

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 8:01:13 AM

jim smith

Author 503570

(Member since Sep 15, 2015), 93 comments
while I do agree absolutely that our troops should be withdrawn, he should let our allies know first and give them time to withdraw.

He just can't withdraw them right this second.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:31:57 PM

Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 4 fans, 2 articles, 526 comments
Reply to jim smith:   New Content

It may be that there is no other way and that his brashness is the only path that can prevent the Deep State from stopping him, as they have in the past.

Like MacBeth, "if tis done,.... tis best done quickly".

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:46:42 PM

911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 2386 comments
We shouldn't have been in Syria, a sovereign country, in the first place.

That being said, it's been reported that trump made this abrupt decision immediately after a phone call with President Erdogan of Turkey. What deal did trump make with Erdogan? He has been salivating to go into Syria to massacre the Kurds, who are the ones who did all the ground fighting against ISIS.

So, with the U.S. gone, the Kurds will be dead men and women walking. The slaughter will happen.

And, like the disbanded Iraqi Army, which morphed into ISIS, what's left of the Kurds will probably morph into ISIS v2.0, with a revenge like no other against us. This country never fails to screw it's allies in the Middle East, well, except for Israel.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:59:09 PM

