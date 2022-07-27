 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Create Internet Warn on Model of Skywarn

Everyday Americans are under attack in our schools, houses of worship, food markets and places we socialize. Black rifle mass shooters are doers of the "propaganda of the deed." To the extent there is any ideology behind their acts, they are fascist domestic terrorists. Their aim is to demonstrate that the current government is too weak to protect citizens and should be overthrown by strongly armed volunteers. These terrorists are like kamikaze, single ballistic missiles, and thunderstorms that likely contain tornadoes. Their computers are confessionals into which they confess their murders to be. We need armed, better trained and forewarned police!

We need a campaign for renewed "Brother's Keepers" morality. We are all supposed to be keepers of our brother countrymen. By a moral crusade for this we may motivate behaviors that reduce violence through advanced warning. I would not be proposing such an indirect method of harm reduction if I thought there was any chance of reasonable, just compromise between congressional parties over even semi-automatic rifles. But our Congress is hopelessly gridlocked on guns and climate change. The theory of democracy set forth in Madison's Federalist 48 holds that when conflict occurs the Legislative branch of government should be supreme over the Judiciary and the Executive. Accordingly legislative gridlock is like a severe heart attack! The oligarchic economic sectors that have created this gridlock don't care that plagues or global warming will kill millions unless they relent from corrupting congressional candidacy unto gridlock. They care about their income maintenance.

Posting on any internet platforms like Meta (Facebook), Twitter, YouTube and the less popular is publication! You can't and shouldn't trust them to self - censor! Taking threats down is suppressing free speech. Instead these posts should be instantly reported to the lowest level of responsible protective government, local media. We can collectively do things before these internet platforms take them down.

Skywarn has 350 - 400,000 volunteer radio - equipped tornado watchers. We need an equivalent to watch many internet platforms for posting of generalized death threats, especially group-based ones. Facebook and the others make money by publishing attention-getting threats! Civilian Watchers of Meta (Facebook), Twitter, YouTube, etc., must alert most local emergency services, hospitals, police, institutional authorities, school administrators, rabbis or priests, even local media, neighborhood watches and street 'phone users, who are effectively paparazzi!

Warnings should go not only of institution shooters but those who express generalized hatred of women, like Incels and those who threaten death to immediate family. There are already many false warnings! But graduated response is appropriate for peace-loving volunteers and authorities. First, civilian lookouts should position themselves near any target building. A well-marked neighborhood watch car should start patrolling. Then a police car should start circling. If suspicious activity occurs or increases, a fuller response should be made.

I could be Bernie Sanders older brother by similarity. I was born in Manhattan, 1940, he, about a year later, in Brooklyn. I too am a white male American. A retired college professor of philosophy. We both were born of Jewish parents.
 

