 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Covid Censor Culture

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 504902
Message Tim Duff
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

COVID CENSOR CULTURE


BY: T. D. Duff

Censorship and the censor cuts, censorship and the censor veils, censorship and the censor confines, censorship and the censor prevents, censorship and the censor denies. This is done for the sake of something supposedly of higher heft, the stability of the inherited hypocrisy of the good, the teetering stability of society, of a fallen empire.


Freethinkers throughout history have always tried to expose these deceitful practices and tell the truth about the real enemies of the mind. Socrates, Lucretius, Cicero, Bruno, Spinoza, Hume, Nietzche, Marx and Freud all took to the task of truth telling, and the honor of their effort can be proclaimed and heralded.


"The sleep of reason breeds monsters," Goya wrote in one of his etchings. Societies have been known to sleep for centuries, in shriven, quiet disregard of reality, in a palliative purchased peaceful equipoise.


We have been owned by an ideology vomited up forty years ago by an idiot savant president. Americans have favored its defense as if they were themselves being defended.


Do we own our beliefs, or do they own us. If they own us, then the corporate media and right-wing institutions that formulate and sanctify our beliefs and notions own us.


Today, attacking reason is the pastime of the corporate media, of the pseudo professionals, of academicians, of Pentagon de-gunned generals, who are busy betraying their calling, committing once more the treason of the clerks, putrid pimps to the killing machine of empire. The rest of us are suppressed and are supposed to feel all is well and good, respect the killing customs, and accede to their desires. We hold back the inclinations of our good conscience and censor our good sense. We believe in politeness, neatness, and good order, but they all act as censors to our thoughts and conditions.


America's corporate-controlled society is devoted to keeping the citizens ignorant, unskilled, unschooled, switched off from any intellectual light, fanatical in blind support of their own stupidity, of the economic forces that make them join the military and go to war on friendly nations. Such societies have always been evil, a fraud like Oz's Wizard, teetering on a paper throne.


We are good, we are pious, we are blind patriots, we are dutiful, and we are good purchasers, but we will not feel the price because the payment for our conceits and deceits will have been deferred till after our brave forsaken deaths in defense of our glorious country. We won't have discovered how we were diddled and didn't do something about it, influence having come to rest with the banker, the bidder, the buyer and the bribed.


Our free minds must open its fisted fingers and let fall all the ill-flavored fruit forced down our throats the last four decades by the craven machinations of the ugly oligarchs.


Enlightened ideas are what are welcome, not views that hinder sight, which are themselves fists, which possess the souls of Americans, like a virus such as Covid, a disease that says, as Satan did to Faust after their bargain; "Now you are mine!"


Indeed, the spread of illness has always been influence's ancient occupations. It was either the source of a seizure induced by some divinity or a sickness of the system, a mysterious onset called influenza.


The corporate super-structure of the interlocking directorates of the oligarchs, the Bilderbergs, the CFRers, and the Trilateralists, the amoral hegemons that supervise this craven show of shame, this tragic charade, this planet Ponzi scheme, are frightened by our power. They are frightened by the power of enlightened ideas, the power of the written word of truth to power, truth to the tyranny of their power, the power of our pens, the power of our demands of social justice and the rights of man. They do not have a sense of history; they are so scared of the power of the word that they do not read, and that is their ultimate demise.


Their idea is to intimidate the politically incorrect that speak truth to power, by coercing them into rectitude. One has to fear a government of a failed empire that is vicious enough to jail a sublime truth teller like Julian Assange. Their power, petty or profound, is always a doctrine, a teaching, an insidious set of rules, rites and reverences, which secure their power, and sustain its privileges, by hiding the rulers' real intentions behind benedictions, hyaena-like smiles of goodwill, even acts of kindness, like the digital happy meal of Covid $1400, shows of concern, and promises of safety and salvation.


Camus's novel The Plague has, as its obvious content, the struggle of the European resistance movements against Nazism. The proof of the enemy is nowhere named, but everyone in every European country recognized it. The Plague is a grand chronicle of resistance, and Camus uses the brute blind plague to symbolize Nazism.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Tim Duff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a retired investment executive. I am a progressive activist and novelist. My novel THE FIND is due to be published this summer by Waterside Productions of California. I am working on my second novel, THE (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Independence day: Oh say can you see.

Ilhan Omar speaks Truth to Empire

Martin Luther King to William Barr: The Open Wounds of History

Machiavellian realism

The Intemperate Masses: Our Common Virus

Remembering President John F. Kennedy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 